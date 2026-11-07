Redmi Note 17 5G: 7700mAh Battery, But Major Downgrades
Redmi Note 17 5G Review reveals that the new Note 17 packs a massive 7,700mAh battery but reduces camera quality, processing power, display brightness, and stereo speakers compared to last year's model, like the Redmi 15 series. This makes it a downgrade amid soaring chipset prices. Here is what we know in detail:
Xiaomi’s India subsidiary, Redmi India, launched its most-awaited Redmi Note 17 5G phone on August 6, 2026. The phone was marketed as a premium midrange device while keeping the price low amid the global chipset shortage, which has driven chipset and memory chip prices higher. So how did Redmi pull it off?
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
Redmi Note 17 5G in-depth review reveals how Redmi has downgraded its processor, display and RAM while keeping a bigger battery compared to its predecessor, the Redmi Note 15 5G
The Redmi Note 17 reportedly gets a processor and RAM downgrade compared to the Redmi Note 15, as Redmi adjusted the specs amid the “memory shortage crisis on a global level” while keeping the battery bigger and mainly marketing it.
The Redmi Note 17 just gets a bigger battery, while the Redmi Note 15 5G takes the edge in the processor, display, and even the camera.
A recent in-depth review showed that Redmi smartly used downgraded chipsets, including an older Snapdragon 4 Gen 4, with less RAM and storage. It also skipped the ultra-wide-angle sensor and stereo speaker support.
Redmi also cut costs by using a dimmer display, while keeping a larger 7700mAh battery. This battery was a major marketing point that helped keep the Redmi Note 17 5G competitive.
Basically, Redmi downgraded the chipset from the previous year’s Redmi 15 series while keeping a larger battery. Here is all we know so far:
When we compare the spec sheets, the Redmi Note 15 from January 2026 offers better specs. It uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset that delivers solid performance and outperforms the Redmi Note 17’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor.
On paper, the Redmi Note 15’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, launched in 2024, still offers solid performance and uses 4nm process technology.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 offers better performance. AnTuTu 11 shows a score of 840353 points, while Geekbench 6 reports 1013 points for single-core and 3000 points for multi-core performance.
In contrast, the Redmi Note 17’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor offers solid performance. AnTuTu 11 benchmark reports 593849 points, while Geekbench 6 shows 952 points for single-core and 2328 points for multi-core performance.
In terms of processor performance, the Redmi Note 15 delivers better benchmark results than the Redmi Note 17 5G.
RAM Downgrade
Chipset shortages have affected smartphone makers worldwide, especially those making budget and premium phones, but Redmi has done the same by downgrading the chipset and keeping RAM down.
Redmi uses the 6GB RAM variant and skips the 8GB RAM variant in some markets, like Taiwan, to keep prices low.
In markets like India, it offers both 6GB and 8GB RAM while keeping storage maxed at 128GB.
The Redmi Note 15 5G, launched in January 2026, still offers 8GB RAM for the base model and additional storage, with the top-end model getting 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Verdict: Redmi Note 17 5G VS Redmi Note 15 5G – Which Phone is Better?
On paper, both the Redmi Note 17 and Note 15 5G offer solid specs out of the box.
The only trade-off on the Redmi Note 15 is a smaller battery, even though it’s almost 11 months old. The Redmi Note 17 5G also takes a step back in the speaker department, where the Note 17 5G uses dual speakers, while the Note 15 5G has dual stereo speakers.
The Redmi Note 17 offers solid specs on the display, processor, and camera. The Redmi Note 15 base model starts at Rs 28,999, while the top-end model is priced at Rs 31,999.
The Redmi Note 17 5G starts at Rs 27,999 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 30,999.
Image Credits: Gogi Tech (Rajeev), Skylark’s Place Gadgets, davidmobilenews, EddieMutisya
Every article you read here is the result of time, research, and effort. If you feel it adds value, you can support TelecomTalk.
FAQs
What is the price of the Redmi Note 17 5G in India?
The Redmi Note 17 5G starts at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant costs Rs 30,999.
What processor does the Redmi Note 17 5G use?
The Redmi Note 17 5G runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor, built on a 4nm process.
Does the Redmi Note 17 5G have a better camera than the Redmi Note 15 5G?
No. Based on the specifications, the Redmi Note 15 5G has a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 20MP selfie camera. The Redmi Note 17 5G has a 50MP main camera, an auxiliary lens, and an 8MP front camera.
How is the Redmi Note 17 5G different from the Redmi Note 15 5G?
The Redmi Note 17 5G has a larger 7,700mAh battery and a 6.99-inch display. However, it features a less powerful Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor, a lower-resolution 50MP main camera, and lower peak display brightness than the Redmi Note 15 5G.
Which phone is better: Redmi Note 17 5G or Redmi Note 15 5G?
The Redmi Note 15 5G offers better specifications in processing power, camera capabilities, RAM, and display brightness. However, the Redmi Note 17 5G is better for users prioritising battery capacity.