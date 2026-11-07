Redmi Note 17 5G: 7700mAh Battery, But Major Downgrades

Xiaomi’s India subsidiary, Redmi India, launched its most-awaited Redmi Note 17 5G phone on August 6, 2026. The phone was marketed as a premium midrange device while keeping the price low amid the global chipset shortage, which has driven chipset and memory chip prices higher. So how did Redmi pull it off?

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Key Highlights Redmi Note 17 5G in-depth review reveals how Redmi has downgraded its processor, display and RAM while keeping a bigger battery compared to its predecessor, the Redmi Note 15 5G

The Redmi Note 17 reportedly gets a processor and RAM downgrade compared to the Redmi Note 15, as Redmi adjusted the specs amid the “memory shortage crisis on a global level” while keeping the battery bigger and mainly marketing it.

The Redmi Note 17 just gets a bigger battery, while the Redmi Note 15 5G takes the edge in the processor, display, and even the camera.

A recent in-depth review showed that Redmi smartly used downgraded chipsets, including an older Snapdragon 4 Gen 4, with less RAM and storage. It also skipped the ultra-wide-angle sensor and stereo speaker support.

Redmi also cut costs by using a dimmer display, while keeping a larger 7700mAh battery. This battery was a major marketing point that helped keep the Redmi Note 17 5G competitive.

Basically, Redmi downgraded the chipset from the previous year’s Redmi 15 series while keeping a larger battery. Here is all we know so far:

Also Read: Redmi Turbo 6 Max Could Pack a 11000mAh Battery

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 17 5G Makes a Big Battery Bet, But at What Cost?

The Redmi Note 17 5G offers solid specs on paper, with a larger 6.99-inch front display protected by Gorilla Glass 7i.