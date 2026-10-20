Redmi Band 4 Launched with 1.47-inch Display, 5 ATM Rating

Redmi has launched the Redmi Band 4 in China. This has been launched very quitely by the brand, and builds on the legacy of fitness bands by Redmi. This is the successor to the Redmi Band 3, which was launched by Redmi back in 2024. These bands have not been as popular as the Mi band in general. The Redmi Band 4 has introduced changes to the frame, cover glass, and battery life. It has a metal textured frame, a unibody design, along with a 2.5D curved cover glass over the display. The screen has a size of 1.47-inch and refreshes at 60Hz. Let us take a look at the details shared by the brand below.

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Redmi Band 4 Features, Design

The Redmi Band 4 has a vertical texture band (the strap). It features an updated pin-style clasp to help ensure that the band is securely placed during workouts and everyday use. The Band 4 has an upgraded battery life. Its battery life has been upgraded to 21 days on a single charge, which is three days longer than the Redmi Band 3’s 18 days. In regular usage, the Redmi Band 4 features a battery life of up to 8 days. However, the actual battery performance is very different for different people, based on their usage.

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One of the highlights of the Redmi Band 4 is that it comes with 5 ATM rating, which means you can even go swimming with it and not worry about the watch getting damaged. As for the fitness features, there is the usual fitness band essentials, including all day stress monitoring, blood oxygen ratings, and heart rate tracking. There is also women’s health management.