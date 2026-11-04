Redmi Turbo 6 Max Could Feature 2K LIPO Display Panel

Redmi Turbo 6 Max, the next in line Turbo phone from Redmi could be one of the best that Xiaomi has ever produced in its price range. We do not expect the phone to be cheap in the first place. But now, the rumours that are spreading online point towards a powerful phone. The device could feature a super large display, and also take the battery and power to the next level. The Turbo 5 was a success for Xiaomi and it is meant to target gamers.

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Redmi Turbo 6 Max Could Feature a 7-inch Display (Full Specifications Rumoured)

Redmi Turbo 6 Max could come with a flat 7-inch display, with a 2K resolution support and a refresh rate of up to 185Hz. This was shared by the popular tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo. The rumour also suggested that the display will use the Low Injection Pressure Over-moulding (LIPO) packaging. This means we could also see a narrow bezel on all four sides. The display will definitely be an upgrade over the Turbo 5.

The Redmi Turbo 5 Max has a 6.83-inch display with 1.5K resolution support and 120Hz refresh rate. In the battery department, the Turbo 5 Max features a 9000mAh battery and 100W wired fast charging.

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The Turbo 6 Max could come running on the Dimensity 9500s SoC, which is a powerful chip and is featured on many flagships. It could also pack a larger 10000mAh battery with IP68 and IP69 ratings. The device could come with an ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Note that Xiaomi or Redmi have directly or in-directly not said anything about this phone. The same phone could come in the international markets as the POCO X9 Pro Max. The Turbo 5, vanilla launched in India. We expect the Turbo 6 to also make it to the country. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom developments.