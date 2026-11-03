Oppo Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro To get These 3 Major Upgrades

Oppo is preparing to launch its next flagship Reno phones, the Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro, with upgraded 2026 specs. As Oppo prepares its China launch, we have insider details on the specs and features, revealing 3 major upgrades the new Reno 17 5G phones will get this year that you won’t want to miss.

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Key Highlights Oppo Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro are tipped to feature 144Hz displays with slimmer bezels and improved brightness.

The standard Reno 17 could use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, while the Pro model may get the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 chipset.

Both Reno phones are expected to feature a 200MP triple-camera setup and an 8,000mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 17 5G and Reno 17 Pro 5G to Feature 3 Major Upgrades This Year

Smartphone giant Oppo is preparing to launch the all-new Oppo Reno series for 2027, which includes Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro.

These phones are expected to get major upgrades this year, including improvements to the display, processor, camera, and battery, along with updated pricing to replace the current Reno 16 flagships.

So if you are looking to upgrade soon, here are the top 3 upgrades expected in the upcoming Oppo Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro.

1. Display Upgrade

The Oppo Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro are expected to get a 6.5-inch front panel, while the Reno 17 Pro will get a smaller 6.3-inch panel; Oppo hasn’t explained much about why the 17 Pro has a smaller display.

In contrast, on the upgrade part, the Reno 17’s display screen-to-body ratio will be further pushed to around 92% from the previous 89%; that could reduce the selfie shooter camera size and reduce the surrounding bezel size, and both the Reno 17 and Reno 17 Pro will support a 144Hz refresh rate with an even brighter display.