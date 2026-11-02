Oppo Reno 17 5G Live Image Reveals Key Specs: Launch Soon

A leaked image of the Oppo Reno 17 ahead of its November launch reveals the full spec sheet, including the chipset, camera, battery, and operating system. The leaked image shows the “About Me” section for the Oppo Reno 17, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super chipset, up to 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

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Key Highlights As Oppo gears up to launch its next Reno phone, new leaks about the Reno 17 5G reveal a live image of the “About Phone” section, offering a glimpse of the full spec sheet.

The upcoming Oppo Reno 17 5G is speculated to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super Chipset with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Oppo Reno 17’s India launch and price remain under wraps, with Oppo India set to confirm the launch soon.

It features a flagship 200MP main sensor and a new 6700mAh battery, making it a solid phone worth waiting for if you plan to upgrade soon, especially in India. Then keep an eye on the new Oppo Reno 17 5G. Here’s the complete spec sheet ahead of the release.

Also Read: OPPO Find X10 Ultra to Launch Next Year with a MediaTek Processor

Oppo Reno 17 5G Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch – Here Is What You Get

Thanks to passionategkeez, who took over the internet with a live image of the Oppo Reno 17 5G phone showing the “About Phone” settings and revealing the full spec sheet.

The phone appears to have a flat front display with a single punch-hole selfie shooter in the center. It could be a 6.59-inch display. On the rear, it has a triple-camera setup housed in a square module on the top-left side.