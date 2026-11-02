Oppo Reno 17 5G Live Image Reveals Key Specs: Launch Soon

The Oppo Reno 17 launch is nearing, and ahead of the launch, we have a leaked live image of the Reno 17 5G that reveals key specs for the display, storage, camera, battery, and even the software specifications. If you are looking to upgrade to a new phone, we've got you covered with the complete spec sheet.
A leaked image of the Oppo Reno 17 ahead of its November launch reveals the full spec sheet, including the chipset, camera, battery, and operating system. The leaked image shows the “About Me” section for the Oppo Reno 17, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super chipset, up to 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.
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Key Highlights
As Oppo gears up to launch its next Reno phone, new leaks about the Reno 17 5G reveal a live image of the “About Phone” section, offering a glimpse of the full spec sheet.
The upcoming Oppo Reno 17 5G is speculated to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super Chipset with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.
Oppo Reno 17’s India launch and price remain under wraps, with Oppo India set to confirm the launch soon.
It features a flagship 200MP main sensor and a new 6700mAh battery, making it a solid phone worth waiting for if you plan to upgrade soon, especially in India. Then keep an eye on the new Oppo Reno 17 5G. Here’s the complete spec sheet ahead of the release.
Oppo Reno 17 5G Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch – Here Is What You Get
Thanks to passionategkeez, who took over the internet with a live image of the Oppo Reno 17 5G phone showing the “About Phone” settings and revealing the full spec sheet.
The phone appears to have a flat front display with a single punch-hole selfie shooter in the center. It could be a 6.59-inch display. On the rear, it has a triple-camera setup housed in a square module on the top-left side.
The live image doesn’t confirm the display specs, but we speculate the Oppo Reno 17 5G will have a 6.59-inch flat front panel with a single punch-hole selfie shooter in the center. It may also get a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh-rate front panel.
Also Read: OPPO Launches New 10000mAh Power Bank in India: Price
Processor, RAM and Storage
Oppo Reno 17’s live image confirms the processor, RAM, and storage details. Oppo is using a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super, a 4nm TSMC-manufactured chipset launched in May 2026.
The Dimensity 8550 Super achieves a solid AnTuTu 11 benchmark score of around 2.3 million points. In Geekbench 6, the chipset scores 1558 points in single-core and 6283 points in multi-core.
The Oppo Reno 17 will also get powerful RAM. The live image shows 16GB of RAM, with an option to add 12GB of Virtual RAM. For storage, the Reno 17 5G will offer up to 512GB, possibly with UFS 3.1.
Camera
On the camera end, Oppo offers a top-of-the-line flagship setup with a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto sensor.
On the front, you get a 50MP selfie shooter sitting in the center punch-hole.
Battery
On the battery front, the Oppo Reno 17 5G’s live image revealed a massive 6700mAh battery, possibly silicon-carbon, though charging speed details remain unconfirmed.
On the software front, the Oppo Reno 17 5G “About Phone” section shows ColorOS 16 (version 16.0.10) running on the phone.
Oppo may ship the Reno 17 with ColorOS 16 and then push the latest ColorOS 17, which offers improved UI animations and new AI features.
Oppo Reno 17 5G: India Launch and Expected Pricing
Oppo Reno 17 is set to launch in China first in November 2026. The release date remains unconfirmed, so we have to wait for Oppo to confirm it.
After that, Oppo will launch the Reno 17 in India soon.
Oppo Reno 17 5G: Should You Wait for India Launch?
Looking at the specifications and features, the Oppo Reno 17 offers solid specs. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super chipset, with a flagship 200MP triple-camera setup and a massive 6700mAh battery.
This makes the Reno 17 a phone worth waiting for. However, the official release date and India price are still under wraps, so we will have to wait for Oppo to confirm them soon.
Image Credits: Passionategkeez, TechHome100
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FAQs
What are the key specifications of the Oppo Reno 17 5G?
The Oppo Reno 17 5G is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 200MP triple rear camera setup, and a 6700mAh battery.
Which processor will power the Oppo Reno 17 5G?
Oppo Reno 17 5G live images leaked before the official release, revealing key specs and hinting whether you should wait for the new Reno 17.
How much RAM will the Oppo Reno 17 5G offer?
The Oppo Reno 17 5G is tipped to offer up to 16GB of physical RAM and support an additional 12GB of virtual RAM.
How much internal storage will the Oppo Reno 17 5G have?
The leaked specifications suggest the smartphone will offer up to 512GB of internal storage. The storage technology has not been confirmed.
Is the Oppo Reno 17 5G worth waiting for?
The Oppo Reno 17 5G could be worth waiting for if its leaked specifications are accurate. Its 200MP triple-camera setup, Dimensity 8550 Super chipset and 6700mAh battery make it an interesting upcoming smartphone. However, its final specifications and India pricing are still unconfirmed.