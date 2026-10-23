Oppo Find X10 Pro 5G vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Which is Better?

Oppo just launched its new flagship for the year, the Oppo Find X10 models, including the Find X10 Pro 5G and the Find X10 Pro Max 5G, set to take on flagships like the Apple iPhone 18 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Here, we have a detailed comparison of the new Oppo Find X10 Pro, which starts at Rs 1,39,999, featuring a bigger LTPO OLED panel on the front with a unique design and a flagship 200MP camera, and the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max flagship, which offers the latest A20 Pro chipset, a flagship 48MP triple camera setup on the rear with a variable aperture lens, and an OLED panel on the front, with pricing starting at Rs 1,79,900.

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max to be India’s First Phone with Triple 200MP Sensors

So, which phone is better if you are looking to upgrade? Is it the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max 5G or the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G? We’ve got you covered with a detailed comparison to help you decide which device is better.

Also Read: Apple Limits iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Purchases to 2 Units

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Oppo’s new 2026 Find flagship, the Find X10 5G, brings a premium design with Glow Coral, Mist Grey, and Glacier Blue colour variants, an aluminum chassis, and a glass back with a front OLED panel.

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro also features an aluminum chassis and Ceramic Shield on the front and back, while the iPhone 18 Pro models use the same design inspired by the previous-year iPhone 17 Pro.

Display

On the display side, the Oppo Find X10 features a premium 6.59-inch LTPO OLED panel with 144Hz, Dolby Vision support, and HDR10+ certification, with 3600 nits of peak brightness.

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro 5G features a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, and 3000 nits of peak brightness.

On the display front, the Oppo Find X10 takes an edge with a slightly larger OLED panel, a faster refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and an even brighter display for the price. We have compared it below.

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Processor, RAM and Storage

Oppo Find X10 5G features a premium MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset launched in September 2026. The chipset uses a 3nm process and an 8-core architecture.

On paper, the Oppo Find X10’s Dimensity 9600M scored 4,011,932 points on the AnTuTu 11 benchmark test. Geekbench 6 reports 3302 points for single-core performance and 10,240 points for multi-core performance.

Alongside the faster Dimensity 9600M chipset, you get up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage onboard.

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro, on the other hand, also offers solid performance, with the A20 Pro chipset launched in September 2026 on a new 2nm-based process.

Apple iPhone 18’s on-paper benchmark results differ: the chipset scores 3,434,654 points on AnTuTu 11.

In Geekbench 6, the A20 Pro chipset scores 4,772 points in single-core performance and 12,989 points in multi-core performance.

On paper, the Oppo Find X10 beats Apple’s A20 Pro in the AnTuTu 11 benchmark, while in Geekbench 6, Apple’s A20 Pro chipset edges out Oppo’s Find X10 MediaTek Dimensity 9600M.

The iPhone 18 Pro’s A20 Pro chipset is built on a 2nm process, while the Find X10’s Dimensity 9600M uses a 3nm process, making the A20 Pro much more efficient.

Oppo Find X10 models lead in the AnTuTu 11 test, while Apple leads in Geekbench 6 and efficiency. However, for a lower price, the Oppo Find X10 offers solid performance against the iPhone 18 Pro.

Also Read: Apple Announces October 28 Event: 3 New Products Tipped

Camera

The Oppo Find X10 5G gets a flagship triple-camera setup on the rear: a 200MP main camera with an f/1.6 aperture lens, a 50MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens, and a 200MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture lens; Oppo also added a 3.2MP Multi-Spectral Sensor, which is an imaging device that captures light data across specific, discrete wavelength bands. On the front, you get a 50MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro features a triple-camera setup on the rear: a 48MP main sensor with a variable-aperture lens that can be set between f/1.5 and f/4.0.

It also includes a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 48MP periscope telephoto sensor with an f/2.8 aperture lens. On the front, you get an 18MP center stage camera with an f/1.9 aperture lens.

On the front, the Oppo Find X10 5G takes an edge over the Apple iPhone 18 Pro in camera hardware, with a 200MP camera, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a dedicated 3.2 multi-spectral sensor, while the Apple iPhone 18 Pro skips these sensors.

Battery

On the battery front, the Oppo Find X10 5packs 8000mAh silicon-carbon battery, plus wired and 50W wireless charging.

In contrast, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro has a 4056mAh battery and supports faster wired charging, charging from 0 to 50% in just 15 minutes, plus 25W wireless charging.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Discount on Flipkart Ends Today: Check Price

Oppo Find X10 5G VS Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max – Price Comparison

The Oppo Find X10 5G starts at Rs 1,39,999 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For more storage, you can go with the 12GB RAM and 512GB Storage variant for Rs 1,69,999.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 in India for the 256GB storage variant. For more space, the 512GB variant costs Rs 1,89,900.

The top-end storage variants are priced at Rs 2,39,900 and the 2TB variant at Rs 3,14,900.

Oppo Find X10 5G VS Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max – Which Flagship Phone is Better?

If you want a flagship phone with a solid camera sensor, a larger OLED front panel, and a bigger battery at a lower price, consider the Oppo Find X10 5G. If you want an iOS phone, consider the iPhone 18 Pro.

Image Credits – Realsoftech, Techway1, NoahCat

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