Oppo Find X10 Pro 5G vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Which is Better?

Oppo just launched its new flagship for the year, the Oppo Find X10 models, including the Find X10 Pro 5G and the Find X10 Pro Max 5G, set to take on flagships like the Apple iPhone 18 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Here, we have a detailed comparison of the new Oppo Find X10 Pro, which starts at Rs 1,39,999, featuring a bigger LTPO OLED panel on the front with a unique design and a flagship 200MP camera, and the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max flagship, which offers the latest A20 Pro chipset, a flagship 48MP triple camera setup on the rear with a variable aperture lens, and an OLED panel on the front, with pricing starting at Rs 1,79,900.

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Key Highlights

  • Oppo officially officiallthe y launches the all-new Find X10 to take on Apple iPhone 18 flagships.
  • Oppo’s Find X10 beats the iPhone 1iPhonewith a better offering and flagship camera, at better pricing.
  • Oppo Find X10 5G is more competitiveRs 1,39,he base model, while the Apple iPhone 18 Pro is priced at Rs 1,64,900.

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So, which phone is better if you are looking to upgrade? Is it the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max 5G or the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G? We’ve got you covered with a detailed comparison to help you decide which device is better.

Also Read: Apple Limits iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Purchases to 2 Units

Oppo Find X10 Pro VS Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max – Ultimate Comparison