Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recorded higher net mobile connection additions than Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in Rajasthan and Haryana during September 2026, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The figures appear in TRAI’s telecom subscription report for the month ended September 30, 2026, released on October 27, 2026. Monthly net additions are calculated by comparing connection bases at the end of September with those reported for August.

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Key Highlights BSNL added 143,365 mobile connections in Rajasthan during September 2026, ahead of Jio’s 103,225 and Airtel’s 78,028.

In Haryana, BSNL added 40,077 connections, compared with Jio’s 21,380 and Airtel’s 12,082.

Across both circles, BSNL added 183,442 connections, exceeding each rival’s combined additions.

The figures include consumer SIMs and M2M cellular connections.

BSNL led these comparisons in monthly net additions; Jio and Airtel retained larger total connection bases in both circles.

BSNL Leads Monthly Additions in Both Circles

Rajasthan delivered the larger gain for BSNL among the two circles. Its mobile connection base increased from 5,966,476 in August to 6,109,841 in September, representing 143,365 net additions. Reliance Jio added 103,225 connections in Rajasthan, while Airtel recorded 78,028 net additions. BSNL therefore added 40,140 more connections than Jio and 65,337 more than Airtel during the month.

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In Haryana, BSNL added 40,077 mobile connections, increasing its base from 4,775,713 to 4,815,790. Jio recorded 21,380 net additions, while Airtel added 12,082.

Across the two circles combined, BSNL recorded 183,442 net additions, compared with Jio’s 124,605 and Airtel’s 90,110.

However, BSNL’s lead applies to monthly net additions rather than total mobile connections. Both Jio and Airtel retained substantially larger connection bases than BSNL in Rajasthan and Haryana.