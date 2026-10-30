Noise Buds R1 Launched in India with Gaana Plus Subscription of 1 Year

Noise, a home grown Indian tech brand, has launched a new earbuds. These truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have launched with a one year subscription of the Gaana Plus. Gaana is a music platform which also lets users hear podcasts on the go. These new earphones are named Buds R1. The company has collaborated with Gaana to offer this to the users. That is why, a Gaana branding will also be on the earbuds. These earphones feature 11mm dynamic drivers, quad microphones, with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) and fast-charging support. The company has designed these earphones for every day listening.

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Noise Buds R1 Gaana Edition Price in India

Noise Buds R1 Gaana Edition have launched in India for a price of Rs 1,399. You can buy these earbuds from the official website of Noise or through the Gaana’s website or mobile app as well. The Gaana Plus subscription bundled with the earphone is worth Rs 799. The standard edition of these earphones is available in the following colours – Matte Black, Matcha Green, Snow White and Special Blue.

Noise Buds R1 Gaana Edition Specifications in India

Nosie Buds R1 Gaana Edition come with 11mm dynamic drivers for bass-focused audio and quad microphones with ENC for crystal clear call audio. With the Gaana Plus subscription, there is also access to HD streaming quality for songs and podcasts. One good thing about the earphones is their battery life. They can last up to 40 hours with the charging case.

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The Noise Buds R1 come with InstaCharge technology that is calimed to deliver up to 120 minutes of playback after just a 10 minute charge. For connectivity, the Buds R1 support Bluetooth 5.3, Hyper Sync connectivity, an IPX5 water-resistance rating and a low latency mode of 40ms. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the developments around tech and telecom world.