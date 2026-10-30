Reliance Jio Adds Most 5G FWA Users in September 2026

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has also built the largest 5G FWA (fixed wireless access) business in the country. The telco has added the most 5G FWA users in September 2026. When it comes to FWA, Jio is always ahead of competition, every month. Because Jio’s FWA is also extended to UBR (unlicensed band radio) services. So while the UBR numbers are reported separately, the service is under Jio Home only. In the homes business, Jio is steadily adding new customers, which will result in high returns in the future as these are high paying customers. Let’s take a look at the numbers for September 2026, published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on its website.

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Jio Adds More than 3 Lakh Wireless Home Users in September 2026

Both the FWA and UBR services are under wireless category of home services. Jio has added more than 3 lakh users combined in this. In the 5G FWA, Jio added 98,386 users month-over-month (MoM). Airtel, in comparison only added 53,354 users. In the UBR category, Jio added 2,15,469 users MoM. Airtel did not add a single user in this category since it does not provide UBR services.

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Jio is adding home users at a fast speed. In the wireline category, Jio added 1,34,279 users, the most by any Internet Service Provider (ISP) in the month. Comparitively, Airtel added 1,24,259 users only. Both BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and Vodafone Idea (Vi) were also able to add new users in the wireline segment, but not as much as Jio and Airtel.