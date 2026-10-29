Jensen Huang Shares Top 3 Tech Manufacturers, Skips India

Jensen Huang has offered a perspective on the global technology race. The Nvidia CEO believes manufacturing strength is becoming just as important as software expertise.

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Key Highlights Jensen Huang named Germany, Japan and China as major leaders in technology and manufacturing.

US export restrictions had accelerated China’s push towards domestic semiconductor capabilities.

Huang expects continued AI demand for memory chips, but his outlook does not rule out future oversupply.

He identified Germany, Japan, and China as three leading technology and manufacturing powers. He made the comments during a discussion with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He also warned that US restrictions have accelerated China’s semiconductor ambitions.

Separately, Huang pushed back against fears of an oversupply of memory chips. Together, his remarks highlight how AI is reshaping the global technology industry.

Jensen Huang Names Three Tech Manufacturing Leaders

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang named Germany, Japan, and China as three countries leading in technology and manufacturing.

He said it is important to mix strength with computing knowledge. His comments come as AI investment reshapes the global semiconductor business.

This is creating demand for high-level computing systems.

Speaking during a discussion with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Huang said the United States spent decades shifting parts of its manufacturing base overseas.

He argued that China developed its capabilities during the rise of the computer industry, allowing manufacturing and digital technology to advance together.

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According to a report by The Times of India, Huang said China is well positioned because it has deep capabilities in both manufacturing and computer science.