IMC 2026: BSNL Gears Up for Indigenous 5G Rollout as 4G Network Is Delivering Results, Says Official

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is preparing to roll out and expand its indigenous 5G services, backed by the steady performance and ongoing expansion of its 4G network across the country, a senior official said. Speaking on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, Vivek Dua, Principal General Manager at BSNL, said the company is moving towards next-generation connectivity while rolling out new consumer- and network-level platforms.

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4G Expansion Paves the Way for 5G

“See, 5G we are certainly moving in that direction. Our 4G network is now delivering what it was expected to. We are further expanding the 4G of footprint also in the months to come,” Dua said.

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He said that the ground is prepared for the upcoming network transition to 5G and expects customers to take pride in using an indigenous network. “rest assured, we are all geared up for the growth of the 5G network again in the times to come, and customers definitely will have the pride of us being on the indigenous 5G network.”

AI-Powered Vani to Improve Customer Support

At the event, BSNL also showcased upgrades to its automated customer interface, Vani, which has been integrated with the core network to help subscribers identify and resolve connectivity issues through regional languages.

“Foremost is our customer-centric initiative where my chatbot Vani has been further powered with the network brain and we have brought the customer now very close to what actual network health is, and in the native language, customer can interact with Vani,” Dua said.