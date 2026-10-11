BSNL Moves Closer to 5G as Its 4G Network Gains Ground
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is preparing for 5G expansion as its indigenous 4G network delivers the expected results. The company is continuing to expand its 4G footprint while strengthening customer support, cybersecurity and future network infrastructure through new initiatives.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is preparing for the next phase of its network expansion, with 5G services emerging as a key focus following the rollout and expansion of its indigenous 4G network across India BSNL is looking to build on its existing infrastructure while strengthening network capabilities and customer-facing services.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
BSNL is preparing for 5G expansion as its indigenous 4G network delivers expected results.
The telecom operator continues to expand its 4G footprint across India.
BSNL is enhancing its Vaani chatbot with location-based network status and voice complaint features.
BSNL has partnered with Saptang Labs to strengthen network security using AI and machine learning.
Bharat Sandesh will enable two-way communication between government departments and citizens.
BSNL and Fujitsu Japan intend to develop an All-Photonics Network using existing dark fibre infrastructure.
BSNL’s 4G network is delivering the expected results, with the state-run telecom operator now preparing for 5G expansion, according to a senior company official cited in a recent report. The company is continuing to expand its 4G footprint across the country while preparing for the next generation of mobile connectivity.
The development comes as BSNL is also introducing initiatives focused on network transparency, cybersecurity, digital communication and future-ready infrastructure.
BSNL Prepares for 5G Expansion
BSNL’s transition towards 5G is expected to build on the progress made through its indigenous 4G network. The company has been expanding its network presence while preparing for future connectivity services the ongoing 4G expansion remains an important part of BSNL’s network strategy, particularly as the operator works to strengthen its mobile services and extend connectivity across different parts of India.
While BSNL has indicated that it is moving towards 5G, a specific commercial launch timeline was not disclosed in the report beyond network expansion, BSNL is also focusing on improving the experience of customers using its existing services.
As part of its customer-focused initiatives, BSNL is enhancing its Vaani chatbot to provide users with information about network performance in their respective locations the upgraded platform is designed to automatically detect a customer’s location and display live network status. Users will also be able to access network-related information in Indian languages and register complaints through voice commands.
The initiative is intended to simplify customer interactions by allowing subscribers to check network conditions and report connectivity problems without navigating lengthy forms or complicated procedures.
AI-Powered Security Built Into BSNL Network
BSNL is also strengthening network security through a partnership with Indian cybersecurity company Saptang Labs. The collaboration focuses on introducing AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities directly within BSNL’s network infrastructure rather than relying entirely on security applications installed on individual devices.
The system is designed to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse network traffic, identify potential threats and automatically respond to malicious activity. The initiative is aimed at strengthening protection for customers and businesses using BSNL’s network.
Bharat Sandesh and Future Network Infrastructure
Another initiative is Bharat Sandesh, a two-way digital communication platform designed to connect government departments and citizens. Powered by ViH Messenger and operating on BSNL’s network, the platform allows government departments to send verified and interactive messages in regional languages. Citizens can respond through text, voice or an AI-assisted chatbot.
BSNL says the platform operates on infrastructure owned and controlled within India, supporting communication related to public services, welfare schemes and citizen feedback the company is also exploring future network infrastructure through a proposed collaboration with Fujitsu Japan.
Both organisations have expressed their intention to develop an All-Photonics Network using BSNL’s existing dark fibre infrastructure. The proposed network is intended to support commercial hyperscaler services in major Indian cities. Together, these developments highlight BSNL’s focus on strengthening its existing network while preparing for future technologies.
With its indigenous 4G network continuing to expand and preparations for 5G underway, BSNL is working towards improving connectivity, network security and digital services across India.
Every article you read here is the result of time, research, and effort. If you feel it adds value, you can support TelecomTalk.
FAQs
Is BSNL preparing to launch 5G services in India?
Yes. BSNL is preparing for 5G expansion while continuing to strengthen and expand its indigenous 4G network across India.
Has BSNL announced an official 5G launch date?
No. BSNL has indicated that it is moving towards 5G, but a specific commercial launch timeline was not disclosed in the report.
What is BSNL Vaani?
BSNL Vaani is a customer support chatbot being enhanced to provide location-based network status, information in Indian languages and voice-based complaint registration.
How is BSNL improving network security?
BSNL has partnered with Saptang Labs to introduce AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities designed to detect and respond to malicious activity directly within its network.
What is BSNL's Bharat Sandesh platform?
Bharat Sandesh is a two-way communication platform that allows government departments to send verified messages to citizens, who can respond through text, voice or an AI-assisted chatbot.