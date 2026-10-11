BSNL Moves Closer to 5G as Its 4G Network Gains Ground

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is preparing for the next phase of its network expansion, with 5G services emerging as a key focus following the rollout and expansion of its indigenous 4G network across India BSNL is looking to build on its existing infrastructure while strengthening network capabilities and customer-facing services.

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Key Highlights BSNL is preparing for 5G expansion as its indigenous 4G network delivers expected results.

The telecom operator continues to expand its 4G footprint across India.

BSNL is enhancing its Vaani chatbot with location-based network status and voice complaint features.

BSNL has partnered with Saptang Labs to strengthen network security using AI and machine learning.

Bharat Sandesh will enable two-way communication between government departments and citizens.

BSNL and Fujitsu Japan intend to develop an All-Photonics Network using existing dark fibre infrastructure.

BSNL’s 4G network is delivering the expected results, with the state-run telecom operator now preparing for 5G expansion, according to a senior company official cited in a recent report. The company is continuing to expand its 4G footprint across the country while preparing for the next generation of mobile connectivity.

The development comes as BSNL is also introducing initiatives focused on network transparency, cybersecurity, digital communication and future-ready infrastructure.

BSNL Prepares for 5G Expansion

BSNL’s transition towards 5G is expected to build on the progress made through its indigenous 4G network. The company has been expanding its network presence while preparing for future connectivity services the ongoing 4G expansion remains an important part of BSNL’s network strategy, particularly as the operator works to strengthen its mobile services and extend connectivity across different parts of India.