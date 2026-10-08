IMC 2026: Jio Developing Indigenous Satellite Stack, Files Pre-6G Patents, Says Akash Ambani

Reliance Jio is working to develop an indigenous satellite technology stack and has already filed patents in the pre-6G space as it seeks to strengthen India’s position in next-generation telecommunications, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Chairman Akash Ambani said on Thursday.

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Jio advances indigenous satellite technology

Speaking on the sidelines of the 10th India Mobile Congress 2026, Ambani said Jio is focusing on developing advanced communication technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled voice and data services, satellite connectivity and 6G.

“What we’re also showing is the progress that we’re making on satellite technologies and what we can prove to be an indigenous satellite stack based out of India,” Ambani said.

Ambani backs India’s 6G leadership ambitions

Ambani also highlighted Jio’s efforts to support India’s ambition of becoming a global leader in 6G technology through research, patents and participation in the development of international standards.

“Like the Prime Minister has said that we want to lead the world when it comes to 6G, and he set a target of 10 per cent of the 6G patents to be coming out of India; we’re going to contribute to that story heavily,” he said.

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Jio has already begun filing patents ahead of the commercial rollout of 6G technology, Ambani said. “In fact, in our pre-6G time, we’ve already filed for patents,” he said.

AI to transform Jio’s voice and data services

On consumer services, Ambani said Jio sees significant potential for AI to enhance traditional telecom offerings, particularly voice and data services. “We really believe that we can innovate on the voice service on the data service using AI. We believe that would be very beneficial to all of the Indian consumers,” he told.