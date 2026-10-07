Jio AI Glasses Could Bring UPI Payments

Jio showcased a range of AI wearables at India Mobile Congress 2026, highlighting smart glasses and AI earbuds. The intriguing element isn’t just voice-controlled AI. Jio demonstrated its camera-equipped glasses with a UPI payment experience that works without users pulling out their smartphones.
Reliance Jio has presented a range of AI‑powered wearables at India Mobile Congress 2026, including smart glasses and AI earbuds. The products are still forthcoming rather than commercially available, yet Jio’s demonstration signals a future where everyday smartphone tasks could shift directly to wearables. I find the idea of shifting smartphone tasks to wearables interesting. The key highlight is the company’s camera‑equipped smart glasses, shown supporting UPI payments without requiring users to take out their phone.
Jio is demonstrating two versions of its upcoming smart glasses. One is an audio‑focused model designed to resemble eyewear, while another incorporates a camera and visual intelligence. I think the visual intelligence could open possibilities.
The audio version features a stainless‑steel frame. Has no visible wires. Users activate Jio’s AI assistant by saying “Hello Jio” and then ask questions or request information while keeping their smartphone away.
The camera‑equipped version extends the concept by adding intelligence. This means the glasses can potentially understand what the wearer is looking at and interact with the AI using that context.
For Jio, this could become a distinction in an increasingly crowded AI wearable market, where companies strive to make AI available without forcing users to look at a screen constantly.
UPI Payments Could Be The Feature
The most attention‑grabbing demonstration is the ability to make UPI payments through the camera‑equipped smart glasses without taking out a phone. I am curious about how the authentication will work.
Jio has not yet disclosed the technical mechanism, authentication process or transaction limits for the feature. That means it would be premature to treat the demonstration as a payment product.
However, the direction is significant for India.
UPI has already changed how Indians pay for everything from groceries and food to transport and small purchases. Bringing a UPI experience to glasses could make payments another task users can do without reaching for a smartphone. I imagine paying for groceries with a glance could simplify life.
The feature could also become one of Jio’s differentiators if it reaches the market as a polished, secure product.
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AI Earbuds Want To Replace Navigation Apps
Jio is also showcasing AI‑powered earbuds at the event. I see a future where navigation comes directly to my ears.
One demonstrated use case is navigation. The earbuds are designed to provide location‑related information while users travel, potentially allowing them to receive guidance without checking their phone.
This extends the AI wearable idea. Instead of using earbuds simply for music, calls, and voice assistants, Jio is positioning them as an interface for information and navigation.
The combination of AI earbuds and smart glasses also allows Jio to build an ecosystem rather than treating each wearable as an isolated product.
“Hello Jio” Is The New Interface
Voice appears to be central to Jio’s strategy.
With the glasses, users say “Hello Jio” to activate the AI assistant and then ask questions or request information. The camera‑equipped version adds context to those interactions. I appreciate how the experience could be more natural than typing.
That could make the experience fundamentally different from using a smartphone AI assistant. Instead of opening an application, typing a prompt, or looking at a screen, users could speak.
The challenge will be making those interactions reliable in Indian streets, public transport, crowded markets and other everyday environments.
Jio Is Taking On A Fast‑Growing Category
Jio’s timing matters because AI glasses are quickly becoming one of the most talked‑about wearable categories globally. Meta has already established a position with its Ray‑Ban Meta range while Samsung is preparing its own Android XR glasses. I believe the timing is crucial for India.
Jio entering the segment could make India’s wearable market more competitive.
Importantly, Jio could build features specifically around Indian services. UPI is an example, and the company’s existing telecom and digital ecosystem could give it an advantage if the glasses eventually connect tightly with Jio’s services.
When Will Jio AI Glasses Launch?
For now, these products have only been showcased at IMC 2026. Jio has not announced pricing or a detailed commercial specification sheet.
Gadgets 360 says that the company might bring the glasses and AI earbuds in December 2026. That’s a report, not a confirmed launch.
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This leaves key questions unanswered. How much will the smart AI earbuds cost? What battery life will they have? Which smartphones will they support? Will payment security be strong? What camera specifications will they include? Will all the AI features shown in demos be ready when the products launch?
Still, Jio’s IMC 2026 show sends a message. Jio does not want India’s next AI interface to stay on smartphones.
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FAQs
Has Jio launched its AI smart glasses in India?
No. Jio has showcased the upcoming AI wearables at IMC 2026. Commercial launch details are yet to be announced.
Can Jio smart glasses make UPI payments?
Jio demonstrated UPI payment functionality through the camera-equipped glasses. The company has not yet disclosed the complete payment mechanism.
What does “Hello Jio” do?
It activates the AI assistant on the smart glasses, allowing users to ask questions and request information.
What can Jio AI earbuds do?
The demonstrated earbuds support AI functions including live navigation, allowing users to receive location-related guidance through audio.
When could Jio AI wearables launch?
A December 2026 launch has been reported, but Jio has not officially confirmed a final launch date or price.