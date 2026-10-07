Jio showcased a range of AI wearables at India Mobile Congress 2026, highlighting smart glasses and AI earbuds. The intriguing element isn’t just voice-controlled AI. Jio demonstrated its camera-equipped glasses with a UPI payment experience that works without users pulling out their smartphones.

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Key Highlights Jio showcased AI smart glasses and earbuds at IMC 2026.

Camera-equipped glasses demonstrated UPI payments without taking out a phone.

AI earbuds are being shown with live navigation capabilities.

Jio AI Glasses Could Bring UPI Payments

Reliance Jio has presented a range of AI‑powered wearables at India Mobile Congress 2026, including smart glasses and AI earbuds. The products are still forthcoming rather than commercially available, yet Jio’s demonstration signals a future where everyday smartphone tasks could shift directly to wearables. I find the idea of shifting smartphone tasks to wearables interesting. The key highlight is the company’s camera‑equipped smart glasses, shown supporting UPI payments without requiring users to take out their phone.

Jio Shows Two Smart Glasses

Jio is demonstrating two versions of its upcoming smart glasses. One is an audio‑focused model designed to resemble eyewear, while another incorporates a camera and visual intelligence. I think the visual intelligence could open possibilities.

The audio version features a stainless‑steel frame. Has no visible wires. Users activate Jio’s AI assistant by saying “Hello Jio” and then ask questions or request information while keeping their smartphone away.

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The camera‑equipped version extends the concept by adding intelligence. This means the glasses can potentially understand what the wearer is looking at and interact with the AI using that context.