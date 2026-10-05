OpenAI ChatGPT Launches Dots, Takes on SpaceX’s Grok Bot

AI Companies like ChatGPT, Google, Anthropic, and even now SpaceX, a superintelligence company, are rising every year. Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched an always-on agent companion, Grok Bot, last month; now Sam Altman’s OpenAI has introduced its own always-on agent, the “Dots,” which acts as a companion for your work. This launch follows OpenAI’s GPT -6 Astra, a new frontier AI model designed primarily for native use on your computer, so it can operate locally rather than relying on APIs to connect to OpenAI’s servers.
Let’s take a look at what Dots can do and how it compares to Grok Bot.
Dots by ChatGPT is the new frontier intelligence, backed by the latest GPT-6 Astra, which runs on its own cloud computer and learns from end-user feedback.
The main goal is to provide you with a 24/7 AI companion that integrates with more than 4,000 apps and gives you access to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
You can access Dots by ChatGPT in various communication apps like Slack, Teams, and even ChatGPT, where you can ask questions, explore ideas, and provide feedback to ensure you get the right answers.
You can use the chat feature or even a voice call to talk to the always-on agent.
Also Read: OpenAI Admits its Experimental AI Model Hacked Hugging Face
ChatGPT Launches Dots – What Can It Do?
Elon Musk’s SpaceX, now announced as a “Super Intelligence” company, is focusing on AI programs alongside its space program, aiming to eventually bring AI to space.
SpaceX is using Grok’s LLM model, while ChatGPT uses the newly developed GPT-6 Astra I model.
Dots uses its own cloud computers, integrating its own browser with a range of 4000 apps you are connected to. Dots can also connect to other devices in addition to computers. It can perform various tasks like:
1. Social Media Content Automation
ChatGPT’s Dots can perform actions like automating content production; content creators can create their own dot that learns your voice and sees what matters to your audience.
2. Live Tester for Software Development
Dots can also draft social media posts in your voice, and you can use Dots as a software tester, using customer feedback and its LLM models to help improve software, perform bug fixes, and even test it itself.
3. Building Product Launch Presentation
ChatGPT’s Dots can learn your audience, positioning, and creative standards to build product launch presentations and support product scope changes.
4. Dots Can Learn Research Questions
Dots can also learn your research questions, evaluate evidence, and even process data for you.
5. Specialist Dots
You can use Specialist Dots to handle dedicated responsibilities within your organization, allowing them to act as a new AI companion.
The new Specialist Dots can perform various actions for an organization, including procurement, invoice processing, email marketing, customer support, and commercial contracting.
OpenAI ChatGPT also gives Dots access to Microsoft 365 apps, where you can use Specialist Dots to build presentations and draft emails.
Also Read: OpenAI Launches GPT-Live for Real-Time Conversations
ChatGPT Launches Dots: How Does It Take on SpaceX’s Grok Bot
On the other hand, SpaceX’s Grok Bot uses multiple bots in parallel to manage tasks and perform similar operations such as inbox management, expense management, recruiting, bug fixes, and operations.
Instead of using multiple bots, you can put all the bots in a single team to perform your actions.
You can also add Grok Bots to a group chat where they coordinate, work independently, pass work, assign ownership, and wait for your judgment calls.
Like ChatGPT, Grok Bots use their own cloud-based computer to access apps, tools, and websites without specific API integrations.
In terms of workflow and process, Grok Bot and OpenAI’s Dots have very similar functions. Both models run on different LLMs, so it is worth testing which completes tasks more accurately.
Image Credits: Julie Chen, Liam
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FAQs
What is OpenAI Dots?
OpenAI Dots is an AI agent designed to be an always-on companion that performs tasks across connected apps and services.
What powers OpenAI Dots?
Dots runs on OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra AI model and uses a cloud computer to perform tasks.
What is Grok Bot?
Grok Bot is an AI agent system linked to SpaceX's AI efforts that works across apps, websites, and cloud computers to perform various tasks.
Are OpenAI Dots and ChatGPT the same thing?
Dots is an AI-agent capability that extends ChatGPT-style intelligence into automated workflows, allowing the system to perform tasks across connected apps and services.
Can Dots be used for business tasks?
Yes. Specialist Dots can be used for responsibilities such as procurement, customer support, invoice processing, marketing, and commercial operations.