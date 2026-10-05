OpenAI ChatGPT Launches Dots, Takes on SpaceX’s Grok Bot

AI Companies like ChatGPT, Google, Anthropic, and even now SpaceX, a superintelligence company, are rising every year. Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched an always-on agent companion, Grok Bot, last month; now Sam Altman’s OpenAI has introduced its own always-on agent, the “Dots,” which acts as a companion for your work. This launch follows OpenAI’s GPT -6 Astra, a new frontier AI model designed primarily for native use on your computer, so it can operate locally rather than relying on APIs to connect to OpenAI’s servers.

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Key Highlights ChatGPT’s Dots has launched, which is set to take on Elon Musk’s SpaceX-owned Grok Bot.

OpenAI’s Dots uses the recently launched GPT-6 Astra LLM, while SpaceX’s Grok Bot uses its own Grok LLM.

Both ChatGPT and Grok use their own Cloud Computer and use “Native AI” to perform actions.

Let’s take a look at what Dots can do and how it compares to Grok Bot.

Also Read: OpenAI Retires ChatGPT Atlas to Focus on ChatGPT and Codex

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Launches Dot – Integrates With More Than 4000 Apps

Dots by ChatGPT is the new frontier intelligence, backed by the latest GPT-6 Astra, which runs on its own cloud computer and learns from end-user feedback.

The main goal is to provide you with a 24/7 AI companion that integrates with more than 4,000 apps and gives you access to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

You can access Dots by ChatGPT in various communication apps like Slack, Teams, and even ChatGPT, where you can ask questions, explore ideas, and provide feedback to ensure you get the right answers.

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You can use the chat feature or even a voice call to talk to the always-on agent.