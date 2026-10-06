OriginOS 7 Release Timeline: Eligible Phone List Revealed

October 10, 2026: Vivo announces the Vivo Next launch event today, featuring the Vivo V80 5G, the Vivo S2 FE 5G, and the new Vivo X Fold 6 5G foldable smartphone. Alongside the new launches, Vivo announced a list of smartphones and a timeline for releasing OriginOS 7, based on Android 17, for the new Vivo phones.

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Key Highlights OriginOS 7 is based on Android 17 and brings new animations, AI-powered tools, multitasking features, and UI improvements.

Vivo X Series phones will receive the update first. The X Fold 5, X300, X300 Pro, X300 Ultra, and X300 FE are scheduled for the end of October 2026.

The rollout will expand to V, S, T, and Y Series phones through February 2027, covering many Vivo smartphones.

Also Read: Vivo S2 FE 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OriginOS 7 Timeline Leaked: These Vivo Phones to Get the Update First

Vivo’s new OriginOS 7 introduces new features and UI changes, including Fluid Motion and Spring animations, along with seamless interactions that improve transitions between horizontal and vertical scrolling.

Origin OS supports Origin Workbench, which adds multitasking and enables switching, cross-app compatibility, and cross-app drag-and-drop.

Also Read: Vivo T5X 5G for Rs 24999 for Flipkart Sale – Is It Worth Buying?

Alongside the Snap-Up engine, which detects tasks like purchasing tickets, where the smartphone uses its full computing resources and network traffic to ensure the payment goes through.

OriginOS also supports AI-poweredools. OriginOS 7 includes AI tools that can read and distill key points, handle scheduled requests, and perform device tasks.