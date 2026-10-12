Oppo Announces ColorOS 17 Release with AI Feature on Oct 13

Oppo announced the launch of the all-new ColorOS 17 upgrade for India and global markets on October 13, 2026, with rollout scheduled for 2:30 PM IST. ColorOS 17 will bring new features, a UI upgrade, and AI-based applications to Oppo phones, and eventually to OnePlus and Realme phones. According to reports, ColorOS 17 will be based on Android 17 out of the box. Here is the complete set of features and the expected list of eligible smartphones that will receive this update.

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Key Highlights Oppo is set to release ColorOS 17 in India and global markets on October 13, 2026.

Oppo has announced the launch event for October 13, 2026, at 2:30 PM IST.

ColorOS 17 will be based on the latest Android 17 and will include new AI features and dedicated AI applications.

Oppo ColorOS 17, Based on Android 17 – What Features Do You Get?

Reports say Oppo’s new ColorOS 17 will run on Android 17. The update has already been released for the latest flagship, the Find X10 smartphone, which is expected to launch in India and global markets on October 22, 2026.

Oppo confirmed the ColorOS 17 rollout is scheduled for October 13, 2026, at 2:30 PM IST. Ahead of the official release, here is a list of features you can expect.

Also Read: Oppo ColorOS 17 with Oppo Find X10 India Launch Confirmed

UI Upgrade and Animation Changes

Reports say Oppo’s new ColorOS 17 will include interface changes and UI upgrades, such as Fluid Design and Tactical Motion Physics.

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It will feature an enhanced UI with bouncy animations and translucent frosted-glass apps inspired by Apple’s iOS 27.