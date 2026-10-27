Truecaller Lite Launched in India, a 10MB App

Truecaller Lite has launched in India. This is a literal Lite version of the application. The app is super light in size and will not take much space in your phone. Truecaller has been one of the core applications in the phones of millions of Indians. But due to app sizes becoming bigger and bigger, companies have often come up with Lite version of their applications. That is why Truecaller Lite is a brilliant idea. The app is just 10MB in size, and will run on phones with even up to 4GB of RAM.

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Truecaller Lite has been launched around the time when India is heading towards its busiest shopping season. This is the time when most spam calls are made in the country. There are fake delivery calls, too-good-to-be-true offer calls and KYC fraud. That is why, a Lite version of Truecaller will ensure that people can keep this application in their phones, even if they do not have a very expensive or high memory variant device.

Truecaller Lite is Not a Trimmed Down Version of the App

Truecaller Lite is not a cut down version of the main app. This is an application made for less memory and processing power. The application is basically the same platform, and is able to detect the Truecaller Database and detection systems and follows the same privacy standards. With the Truecaller Lite, users will be able to know who is calling with caller ID. The application can also be used as a default dialer, with call history, contacts and number search in one place.