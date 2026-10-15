Nothing OS 5 Update – Features, Eligible Phone List Revealed

Smartphone makers are rolling out new OS upgrades. Earlier this month, Vivo announced OriginOS 7 based on Android 17. After that, Oppo revealed the new ColorOS 17 update for Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme phones. These smartphone makers come under the BBK Electronics company umbrella. After all these releases, Nothing takes the limelight with its new Nothing OS 5 upgrade for Nothing and CMF phones. It offers a unique new UI with smoother animations and new AI features, making Nothing OS 5 interactive and stunning out of the box.
The new Nothing OS 5 is based on Android 17. Nothing has already started rolling out the update to the Nothing Phone (3), which received it on October 12.
Other Nothing and CMF phones, including the Phone (4a) Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro, and others, will get the upgrade soon. Here are the full features, including the new UI and AI upgrades in Nothing OS 5, along with the list of eligible smartphone lines that will receive the OS 5 update.
Image credits: pushpendra kumar (143_pushpendra)
Nothing’s new OS upgrade, Nothing OS 5, is based on Android 17. It offers new customisation options and features while improving the overall functionality of Nothing Phones. Among the lineup, the Nothing Phone (3) is the first to receive the update, giving us a glimpse of what the new Nothing OS 5 will look like.
Alongside Nothing Phones, its budget smartphone sub-brand, CMF, will also receive the Nothing OS 5 update. Here are the features you get:
New UI and Animation Changes
On the UI side, Nothing OS 5 features a completely redesigned home screen. Nothing introduced a transparent design for its widgets and search bar, inspired by Apple’s iOS 27, Oppo’s ColorOS 17, and Vivo’s OriginOS 7. You also get a unique clock face that displays the date, time, weather, and upcoming scheduled meetings.
New Glyph Application Upgrade
You can also build a new visual collection of favorite objects captured through your camera gallery and display it on your home screen or lock screen with the Glyph Interface. Nothing phones are known for their Glyph interface. With the Nothing OS 5 upgrade, you get a dedicated application to set Glyph designs for tasks like sounds and ringtones.
You can also use the Glyph Timer widget to set a timer on your home screen. When the timer ends, Nothing phones running Nothing OS 5 will notify you through the Glyph lighting.
Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4b Launches Again with Lower Memory in India
Core OS Upgrades for Improved Performance
Nothing OS 5 for Nothing and CMF phones also brings core performance upgrades. You get improved touch response with background app retention using current system resources. Nothing also updated the Bluetooth settings, which you can access through the Quick Settings bar.
AI Upgrades
Nothing has also added Essential Space to the home screen, accessible beyond the physical button.
Integrated into the Nothing OS, Nothing uses its AI model to capture screenshots, camera views, and voice notes.
The AI can transcribe, summarise content, and help with action points. The Essential Space stores all captured notes, images, and recordings in a centralized hub for easy access.
You also get Lucent live wallpaper colors, where you can generate wallpapers for yourself with your prompt.
Also Read: Nothing Phone (2) to Not Get Android 17, Carl Pei Explains Why
Nothing OS 5 Update: Eligible Nothing and CMF Phones List and Release Timeline Revealed
Alongside the new AI features and UI upgrades, Nothing has announced the list of eligible Nothing and CMF phones that will get the Nothing OS 5 upgrade. Here is the complete release timeline for Nothing OS 5.
October, 2026
- October 12 – Nothing Phone (3) – Already Recieved the Update
November 2026
- Nothing Phone (4a) Pro
- Nothing Phone (4a)
- Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
- Nothing Phone (3a)
- Nothing Phone (2a)
- Nothing Phone (2a) Plus
December 2026
January of 2027
- Nothing Phone (4b)
- CMF Phone 2 Pro
Here is the list of features and AI upgrades, along with the eligible Nothing and CMF phones that will get the new Nothing OS 5 upgrade based on Android 17. Are you excited for the new Nothing OS 5?
Image credits: pushpendra kumar (143 pushpendra), lkn9x
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FAQs
Which Nothing phones are eligible for the Nothing OS 5 update?
According to Nothing’s release timeline, smartphones eligible for the Nothing OS 5 upgrade include the Nothing Phone (3), Phone (4a) series, Phone (3a) series, and Phone (2a) series. Rollout dates vary by model.
What is Nothing OS 5?
Nothing OS 5 is the latest operating system for Nothing and CMF smartphones, based on Android 17. It brings UI changes, improved animations, customisation options, and new AI features.
Which phone received the Nothing OS 5 update first?
The Nothing Phone (3) was the first device to receive Nothing OS 5, which began rolling out on October 12, 2026.
What are the key features of Nothing OS 5?
Key features for Nothing OS 5 include a redesigned home screen, transparent widgets, a new clock design, Glyph customisation tools, and a Glyph Timer widget. It also offers improved touch response, updated Bluetooth settings, and AI-powered Essential Space.
What is Essential Space in Nothing OS 5?
Essential Space is an AI-powered hub that organises screenshots, images, voice notes, and other content. It transcribes, summarises information, and helps identify action points.