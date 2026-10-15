Nothing OS 5 Update – Features, Eligible Phone List Revealed

Smartphone makers are rolling out new OS upgrades. Earlier this month, Vivo announced OriginOS 7 based on Android 17. After that, Oppo revealed the new ColorOS 17 update for Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme phones. These smartphone makers come under the BBK Electronics company umbrella. After all these releases, Nothing takes the limelight with its new Nothing OS 5 upgrade for Nothing and CMF phones. It offers a unique new UI with smoother animations and new AI features, making Nothing OS 5 interactive and stunning out of the box.

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Key Highlights Nothing OS 5 is based on Android 17 and introduces a redesigned interface, smooth animations, transparent widgets, and new customisation options.

Nothing OS 5 upgrade adds Glyph customisation tools, a Glyph Timer widget, improved touch response, updated Bluetooth settings, and AI-powered Essential Space.

The Nothing Phone (3) reportedly received the update on October 12, 2026, with more Nothing and CMF smartphones scheduled for rollout through January 2027.

The new Nothing OS 5 is based on Android 17. Nothing has already started rolling out the update to the Nothing Phone (3), which received it on October 12.

Other Nothing and CMF phones, including the Phone (4a) Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro, and others, will get the upgrade soon. Here are the full features, including the new UI and AI upgrades in Nothing OS 5, along with the list of eligible smartphone lines that will receive the OS 5 update.

Also Read: Nothing Headphone (1) Pro Launch Takes on AirPods Max

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Nothing OS 5 Update: New Features and AI Upgrades Announced