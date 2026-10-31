ColorOS 17 to Take On Apple iOS 27 With These AI Features

Oppo launched its biggest operating system upgrade yet ColorOS 17, based on Android 17. The upgrade will reach Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme phones, ending their use of OxygenOS and RealmeUI after decades. With ColorOS 17, Oppo introduced Fluid UI animations, new widget changes, and new AI features to compete with Apple’s iOS 27 upgrade, which also brought UI and animation improvements along with the new AI-powered Siri.

ColorOS 17 Rolls Out for OnePlus Phones Ahead of Schedule: Check Devices

While Oppo’s ColorOS 17 doesn’t have a voice assistant as powerful as Siri, it offers other AI upgrades like an on-device AI agent, an AI photo editor, and AI Mind Space.

Oppo definitely makes a strong case against Apple iOS 27 with these features. If you want to see how Oppo takes on Apple’s iOS 17 and find out who the actual winner is, we have you covered with all you need to know:

Also Read: OnePlus Starts ColorOS 17 Rollout: Features, Eligible Phones

Oppo’s new ColorOS 17 brings UI upgrades and animation updates with integrated on-device AI features like Mind Space, AI Mind Suggest, Mind Pilot, and OSee. In contrast, Apple iOS 27 offers flagship Siri AI assistant features with visual intelligence integrated within the Apple ecosystem.

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You can use Siri AI through the camera app and the dedicated Siri AI app. Apple also integrates Siri AI into Search, Suggestions, and apps backed by Private Cloud computing to maintain privacy.

You also get AI photo editing integrated into the Photos app. Let’s take a look at the features in Oppo ColorOS 17 and Apple iOS 27.

The new Oppo ColorOS 17 includes AI Mind Space, AI Mind Suggest, and AI Mind Pilot, plus an AI photo editing tool and the OSEE AI-powered camera app.

Oppo has also upgraded its security and care features. Let’s take a look at each feature:

AI Mind Space

The AI Mind Space feature in ColorOS17 adds a dedicated “Memory” feature that helps the AI agent remember things and tasks on your device.

So if you want to find an image or talk about something from the past, AI Mind Space will remember and pull up the details for you.

AI Mind Space also adds ride-hailing features, including notifications about a booked Uber and the information you need, like the number plate or PIN, to start your ride.

Also Read: ColorOS 17 Rolls Out for OnePlus Phones Ahead of Schedule: Check Devices

AI Mind Suggest

AI Mind Suggest is a dedicated AI highlight feature that runs between 4:00 am and 10:00 am. Its main purpose is to analyze all tasks, emails, real-time weather forecasts, warnings, calendar events, to-do lists, and even anniversaries and holidays.

This way, after you wake up and start your day, you have a summary of what you need to do.

AI Mind Pilot – On-Device AI Assistant

AI Mind Pilot is an on-device AI assistant that works without external servers; the model uses its intelligence and inputs to perform complex tasks.

AI Mind Pilot offers two options: Ask and Agent. The Ask feature lets you ask questions, and the AI agent answers like ChatGPT or Gemini.

The Agent feature uses an on-device LLM to run tasks locally on your phone. On-device AI keeps AI-processed data on the device and doesn’t send it to any servers.

OSEE: AI-Powered Camera App

Oppo’s new ColorOS 17 also brings a dedicated OSEE AI-powered camera app that uses AI to help you identify objects.

You can use it like an encyclopedia to learn about the objects you point your camera at. You can also extract charts or formulas.

The AI model can live-translate any language signboard you see.

Also Read: iPhone Duo to Get Apple Pencil Support with iOS 27.2

Oppo’s New ColorOS 17 Brings New Security Features.

Oppo’s new ColorOS 17 also brings new Security features, including three AI-powered features, such as synthetic voice recognition. These features help detect AI-generated voices that may sound more human to the average person.

You also get AI Face Swap Detection, which alerts you during video calls to a possible phishing scam.

You also get cross-app scam detection features that help protect you from installing and downloading apps from suspicious sites.

Also Read: Installed iOS 27? Try These 5 New iPhone Features First

Apple iOS 27: What New AI Features Are You Getting?

Alongside ColorOS 17’s AI features, Apple’s iOS 17 brings new AI features and integrations:

Improved Siri AI

Apple’s new iOS 27 brings AI-powered Siri that understands natural language better and remembers past context.

You also get a dedicated Siri app with a ChatGPT-like interface that assists with past interactions and queries.

Siri also gains multi-app access and can perform actions within apps. For example, it can schedule meetings and email attendees when you ask.

AI Photo Editing

You also get dedicated AI photo-editing tools integrated into the Photos app that use Spatial Reframing to change camera perspective and angles. The Extend feature enlarges the image, while Clean Up removes unwanted objects, though many complain it doesn’t work well.

Safari AI Integration

It also gets an upgraded built-in AI feature that categorizes open web tabs into logical topics and supports change monitoring via “Notify Me”.

AI Call Feature

Siri AI can also integrate with calls, gathering basic details to summarise the caller and call content.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 With A20 Chipset to Be Pushed Till March 2027

Verdict: Oppo ColorOS 17 VS Apple iOS 27: Who Wins?

Oppo and Apple both bring strong AI features to their operating systems. Oppo has an edge with more functionality, especially in privacy features. Apple leads with integrated Siri AI across its ecosystem and multiple native apps. With Oppo, you rely on multiple AI apps and models for specific tasks.

So, Oppo is strong in AI and privacy features, while Apple’s iOS 27 offers good Siri AI compatibility across its ecosystem.

Image Credits: samkohl, Orchid.

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