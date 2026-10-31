ColorOS 17 to Take On Apple iOS 27 With These AI Features

Oppo launched its biggest operating system upgrade yet ColorOS 17, based on Android 17. The upgrade will reach Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme phones, ending their use of OxygenOS and RealmeUI after decades. With ColorOS 17, Oppo introduced Fluid UI animations, new widget changes, and new AI features to compete with Apple’s iOS 27 upgrade, which also brought UI and animation improvements along with the new AI-powered Siri.

  • Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
  • Source of Google
  • Source of Google

Key Highlights

  • Oppo ColorOS 17 introduces AI Mind Space, Mind Pilot, Mind Suggest and OSEE, adding memory, task assistance and camera intelligence to compatible devices.
  • Apple iOS 27 focuses on an upgraded Siri with contextual understanding, multi-app actions and deeper integration across Apple's ecosystem.
  • ColorOS 17 adds AI-powered security tools such as synthetic voice recognition, face-swap detection and cross-app scam protection.

Related Coverage
realme starts coloros17 rollout features eligible phonelist Realme Starts ColorOS 17 Rollout: Features, Eligible Phone List oneplus starts coloros17 rollout features eligible phones OnePlus Starts ColorOS 17 Rollout: Features, Eligible Phones coloros 17 rolls out for oneplus devices ahead of schedule ColorOS 17 Rolls Out for OnePlus Phones Ahead of Schedule: Check Devices

While Oppo’s ColorOS 17 doesn’t have a voice assistant as powerful as Siri, it offers other AI upgrades like an on-device AI agent, an AI photo editor, and AI Mind Space.

Oppo definitely makes a strong case against Apple iOS 27 with these features. If you want to see how Oppo takes on Apple’s iOS 17 and find out who the actual winner is, we have you covered with all you need to know:

Also Read: OnePlus Starts ColorOS 17 Rollout: Features, Eligible Phones

Oppo ColorOS 17 Takes Aim at Apple’s iOS With New AI Features

coloros 17 to takeon appleios27 with these ai features

Oppo’s new ColorOS 17 brings UI upgrades and animation updates with integrated on-device AI features like Mind Space, AI Mind Suggest, Mind Pilot, and OSee. In contrast, Apple iOS 27 offers flagship Siri AI assistant features with visual intelligence integrated within the Apple ecosystem.