ColorOS 17 to Take On Apple iOS 27 With These AI Features
Oppo ColorOS 17 and Apple iOS 27 take different approaches to the next generation of smartphone software. ColorOS 17 stands out with AI Mind Space, Mind Pilot, OSEE, and new AI-powered security features. Apple iOS 27 focuses on a smarter Siri, multi-app actions and deeper AI integration across its ecosystem. Oppo offers a wider range of dedicated AI tools while Apple focuses on making AI work seamlessly across the iPhone experience - Here is the complete explanation:
Oppo launched its biggest operating system upgrade yet ColorOS 17, based on Android 17. The upgrade will reach Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme phones, ending their use of OxygenOS and RealmeUI after decades. With ColorOS 17, Oppo introduced Fluid UI animations, new widget changes, and new AI features to compete with Apple’s iOS 27 upgrade, which also brought UI and animation improvements along with the new AI-powered Siri.
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Key Highlights
Oppo ColorOS 17 introduces AI Mind Space, Mind Pilot, Mind Suggest and OSEE, adding memory, task assistance and camera intelligence to compatible devices.
Apple iOS 27 focuses on an upgraded Siri with contextual understanding, multi-app actions and deeper integration across Apple's ecosystem.
ColorOS 17 adds AI-powered security tools such as synthetic voice recognition, face-swap detection and cross-app scam protection.
While Oppo’s ColorOS 17 doesn’t have a voice assistant as powerful as Siri, it offers other AI upgrades like an on-device AI agent, an AI photo editor, and AI Mind Space.
Oppo definitely makes a strong case against Apple iOS 27 with these features. If you want to see how Oppo takes on Apple’s iOS 17 and find out who the actual winner is, we have you covered with all you need to know:
Oppo ColorOS 17 Takes Aim at Apple’s iOS With New AI Features
Oppo’s new ColorOS 17 brings UI upgrades and animation updates with integrated on-device AI features like Mind Space, AI Mind Suggest, Mind Pilot, and OSee. In contrast, Apple iOS 27 offers flagship Siri AI assistant features with visual intelligence integrated within the Apple ecosystem.
You can use Siri AI through the camera app and the dedicated Siri AI app. Apple also integrates Siri AI into Search, Suggestions, and apps backed by Private Cloud computing to maintain privacy.
AI Mind Suggest is a dedicated AI highlight feature that runs between 4:00 am and 10:00 am. Its main purpose is to analyze all tasks, emails, real-time weather forecasts, warnings, calendar events, to-do lists, and even anniversaries and holidays.
This way, after you wake up and start your day, you have a summary of what you need to do.
AI Mind Pilot – On-Device AI Assistant
AI Mind Pilot is an on-device AI assistant that works without external servers; the model uses its intelligence and inputs to perform complex tasks.
AI Mind Pilot offers two options: Ask and Agent. The Ask feature lets you ask questions, and the AI agent answers like ChatGPT or Gemini.
The Agent feature uses an on-device LLM to run tasks locally on your phone. On-device AI keeps AI-processed data on the device and doesn’t send it to any servers.
OSEE: AI-Powered Camera App
Oppo’s new ColorOS 17 also brings a dedicated OSEE AI-powered camera app that uses AI to help you identify objects.
You can use it like an encyclopedia to learn about the objects you point your camera at. You can also extract charts or formulas.
The AI model can live-translate any language signboard you see.
Oppo’s New ColorOS 17 Brings New Security Features.
Oppo’s new ColorOS 17 also brings new Security features, including three AI-powered features, such as synthetic voice recognition. These features help detect AI-generated voices that may sound more human to the average person.
You also get AI Face Swap Detection, which alerts you during video calls to a possible phishing scam.
You also get cross-app scam detection features that help protect you from installing and downloading apps from suspicious sites.
Apple iOS 27: What New AI Features Are You Getting?
Alongside ColorOS 17’s AI features, Apple’s iOS 17 brings new AI features and integrations:
Improved Siri AI
Apple’s new iOS 27 brings AI-powered Siri that understands natural language better and remembers past context.
You also get a dedicated Siri app with a ChatGPT-like interface that assists with past interactions and queries.
Siri also gains multi-app access and can perform actions within apps. For example, it can schedule meetings and email attendees when you ask.
AI Photo Editing
You also get dedicated AI photo-editing tools integrated into the Photos app that use Spatial Reframing to change camera perspective and angles. The Extend feature enlarges the image, while Clean Up removes unwanted objects, though many complain it doesn’t work well.
Safari AI Integration
It also gets an upgraded built-in AI feature that categorizes open web tabs into logical topics and supports change monitoring via “Notify Me”.
AI Call Feature
Siri AI can also integrate with calls, gathering basic details to summarise the caller and call content.
Verdict: Oppo ColorOS 17 VS Apple iOS 27: Who Wins?
Oppo and Apple both bring strong AI features to their operating systems. Oppo has an edge with more functionality, especially in privacy features. Apple leads with integrated Siri AI across its ecosystem and multiple native apps. With Oppo, you rely on multiple AI apps and models for specific tasks.
So, Oppo is strong in AI and privacy features, while Apple’s iOS 27 offers good Siri AI compatibility across its ecosystem.
Image Credits: samkohl, Orchid.
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FAQs
What are the major differences between Oppo ColorOS 17 and Apple iOS 27?
Oppo ColorOS 17 focuses on device AI tools such as Mind Space, Mind Pilot, Mind Suggest and OSEE. Apple iOS 27 focuses on an improved Siri experience, AI-powered photo editing and deeper integration across native apps.
What is AI Mind Space in ColorOS 17?
AI Mind Space is a memory-focused AI feature that helps users save, recall, and retrieve information, images, and details from past activities.
What does AI Mind Suggest do?
AI Mind Suggest analyzes emails, calendar events, weather updates, reminders, and tasks to provide users with a daily summary.
Which operating system has better AI privacy features, ColorOS 17 or iOS 27?
ColorOS 17 highlights on-device processing with AI Mind Pilot, while Apple's iOS 27 uses Private Cloud Compute for AI tasks. Both protect user data, but their implementation and features differ.
Which is better: Oppo ColorOS 17 or Apple iOS 27?
ColorOS 17 offers dedicated AI tools for memory, daily suggestions, camera assistance, and security. iOS 27 focuses on a more integrated Siri experience and AI features across Apple's ecosystem. The better choice depends on the features and devices users prefer.