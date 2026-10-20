ColorOS 17 Stable Rollout Starts in October: Eligible Phone List

ColorOS 17 stable rollout began in October 2026. It will be available for smartphone makers under BBK Electronics, including Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme. The update will roll out across these brands. Oppo is already using ColorOS 17, Realme is moving from RealmeUI to ColorOS, and OnePlus is shifting from OxygenOS 16 to ColorOS 17. The new OS brings Android 17 upgrades, including UI and animation updates with a living flow design featuring translucency, squishy and strong animations, and an enhanced lock screen theme. It also improves performance with a Rendering engine that reduces screen processing load and a Laminar Flow engine that improves app launch stability.

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Key Highlights ColorOS 17 introduces a Living Flow design, translucent interface elements, fluid animations, and enhanced lock-screen customisation.

The Luminous Rendering Engine and Laminar Flow Engine aim to reduce screen-processing load, speed up app launches, and improve background app retention.

The eligible-device list spans multiple smartphone and tablet series, with the rollout scheduled to begin in October 2026 and continue through Q1 2027.

On the AI side, we added a dedicated AI Mind Pilot/Mind Space agent, an on-device AI capable of tasks such as organizing photos and creating itineraries. Additionally, the AI Call Guard feature detects voice swapping during calls and video chats and sends alerts if it detects potential fraudster calls.

With the stable rollout, we also got the list of eligible phones, including Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus, that will receive the ColorOS 17 stable update based on Android 17.

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