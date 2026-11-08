Jio has 10 TRAI Mandated Prepaid Plans Now, Here’s the Cheapest

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has brought 10 prepaid plans which were result of a TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) mandate. These plans start at Rs 147 and range up to Rs 1748. The first two plans that Jio had added a while back cost Rs 355 and Rs 1748. These plans do not bundle any data for the users. They only come with voice calling and SMS benefits. If you want data benefits, then you can recharge with the data vouchers as well. The cheapest plan in this list costs Rs 147. Let us take a look at the benefits of this prepaid plan.

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Reliance Jio Rs 147 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio 147 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS. The service valdiity of this plan is 22 days. The average daily cost of using this plan is Rs 6.68. Note that this is a voice only plan. If you want data, then you can recharge with the data vouchers offered by the telco. The Rs 147 plan is good for people who want to keep their SIM cards active without spending a lot of money.

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Reliance Jio Rs 177 Prepaid Plan

The next cheapest plan on this list is the Rs 177 plan from Jio. With the Rs 177 plan, users get 28 days of service validity. There is unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS bundled with the plan. The Rs 177 plan is also cheap considering you get a service validity of almost one month with the plan and that is under Rs 200.