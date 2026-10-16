OPPO Find X10 Pro Max to be India’s First Phone with Triple 200MP Sensors

OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker, has announced that it will launch the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max in India very soon. The launch will happen on October 22, 2026. The launch date has been confirmed by the brand alongside other products which will come into the market. The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max will become the first phone in the country to feature three 200MP sensors. There are phones with 200MP sensors, but not devices where all three sensors at the back are 200MP. The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chip. Let’s take a look at the confirmed details.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



OPPO Find X10 Pro Max Series Camera Configuration

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max will feature a triple 200MP camera system at the rear. There will be a Hasselblad camera system at the rear. The main shooter will be a 200MP Ultra HDR main shooter, with a OIS support. There will also be a 200MP ultra-sensing ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 200MP telephoto sensor with OIS. For the selfies, there is a 50MP ultra-clear front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. This is the setup for the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max. But if you want, you can go for a slightly lower variant, which is the OPPO Find X10.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

This will be the base device in the series. The OPPO Find X10 will feature a 200MP ultra-clear main camera. There will also be a 200MP telephoto sensor in this device, along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there is the same 50MP camera that is there in the Pro Max variant. The OPPO Find X10 series will feature the LUMO Hyper Pixel and LUMO True Image engines. The devices will be geared for camera lovers and will deliver great output to the consumers. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the developments.