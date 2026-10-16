Reliance Jio’s Cheapest Plan to Access Mobile Services in October 2026

India’s leading telecom operator, Reliance Jio, offers affordable entry-level plans that allow users to enjoy unlimited voice calls, SMS, and data services on the company’s indigenously built network. The company offers two types of service plans: those for 4G/5G smartphones and those for 4G feature phones.

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According to Jio, 4G feature phones are devices with a physical keypad that are compatible with the 4G LTE-VoLTE services offered by Jio. So, in the story ahead, let’s take a look at the entry-level plans offering 28 days of validity across both phone segments as of October 2026.

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Reliance Jio Rs 189 Value Plan

Plan Type: 2 GB Total Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 2GB total data at high speed, along with 300 SMS. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to unlimited at 64 Kbps.

Validity: 28 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits:
JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions are included.

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Rs 6.75

Reliance Jio Rs 123 4G Feature Phone Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, 0.5GB/Day Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 0.5 GB/day data at high speed (14GB total), along with 300 SMS. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to unlimited at 64 Kbps.

Validity: 28 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits:
JioSaavn and JioTV subscriptions are included.

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Rs 4.39