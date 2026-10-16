Reliance Jio’s Cheapest Plan to Access Mobile Services in October 2026

Highlights
- Reliance Jio’s Rs 189 plan offers 28 days of validity for 4G/5G smartphone users.
- Jio’s Rs 123 plan is designed for compatible 4G feature phones.
- Both plans offer unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
India’s leading telecom operator, Reliance Jio, offers affordable entry-level plans that allow users to enjoy unlimited voice calls, SMS, and data services on the company’s indigenously built network. The company offers two types of service plans: those for 4G/5G smartphones and those for 4G feature phones.
According to Jio, 4G feature phones are devices with a physical keypad that are compatible with the 4G LTE-VoLTE services offered by Jio. So, in the story ahead, let’s take a look at the entry-level plans offering 28 days of validity across both phone segments as of October 2026.
Reliance Jio Rs 189 Value Plan
Plan Type: 2 GB Total Data Plan
Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 2GB total data at high speed, along with 300 SMS. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to unlimited at 64 Kbps.
Validity: 28 days
Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits:
JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions are included.
Effective Per-Day Pricing: Rs 6.75
Reliance Jio Rs 123 4G Feature Phone Plan
Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, 0.5GB/Day Plan
Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 0.5 GB/day data at high speed (14GB total), along with 300 SMS. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to unlimited at 64 Kbps.
Validity: 28 days
Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits:
JioSaavn and JioTV subscriptions are included.
Effective Per-Day Pricing: Rs 4.39