Bharti Airtel expanded its optical fiber network in India by 9,803 route km in the three months ended September 30, 2026, according to its quarterly report. The network stood at 552,373 route km at the end of September, up from 542,570 route km at the end of June. That represents an increase of about 1.8% in a single quarter.

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Key Highlights Bharti Airtel announced the expansion of its optical fiber network in India to 9803 km within three months, between September and November.

Airtel’s optical fibre network in India reached 552,373 route km at the end of September 2026, up from 507,655 route km a year earlier.

Indian telecom behemoth also reports adding 6.76 lakh net customers during the quarter.

A year earlier, Airtel’s optical fiber network in India spanned 507,655 route km. The latest figures show annual expansion of 44,718 route km, or about 8.8%. The September quarter accounted for just over a fifth of that increase.

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Airtel’s Fiber Network Grew Every Quarter Over the Past Year

Airtel’s fiber footprint rose from 507,655 route km in September 2025 to 519,113 route km in December and 532,388 route km in March 2026.

It then reached 542,570 route km in June before crossing 5.5 lakh route km in September.

Airtel’s largest quarterly increase in the five-quarter table came in the March 2026 quarter, when the network grew by 13,275 route km.

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It expanded by another 10,182 route km in the June quarter and 9,803 route km in September. The pace eased in each of the last two quarters, with the network still growing by nearly 10,000 route km in the latest period.