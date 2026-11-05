Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Challenges ColorOS 17: Eligible Phone List
Xiaomi officially launched HyperOS 4 to challenge Oppo’s ColorOS 17 with new AI features, UI changes, and animation and performance upgrades. It also revealed the eligible phone list, including around 80 phones in the third wave. Here is what we know so far:
Xiaomi HyperOS 4 is now officially rolling out, with the complete release schedule for smartphones from Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi to get the update
HyperOS 4 brings major changes to the UI, animations, and performance upgrades, while you also get new AI features through the AI assistant called Super XiaoAi 2.0
Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17T Pro, Poco F8 Ultra, Poco F8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5, Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 17 5G are among the first phones to receive the HyperOS 4 update based on Android 17.
Highlights
Xiaomi HyperOS 4 is now officially rolling out, with the complete release schedule for smartphones from Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi to get the update
HyperOS 4 brings major changes to the UI, animations, and performance upgrades, while you also get new AI features through the AI assistant called Super XiaoAi 2.0
Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17T Pro, Poco F8 Ultra, Poco F8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5, Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 17 5G are among the first phones to receive the HyperOS 4 update based on Android 17.
Xiaomi just dropped its most-awaited update of the year: HyperOS 4, which brings major operating system changes. You get a new UI and animation changes. Xiaomi also competes with recently launched OSes like Oppo’s ColorOS 17, which brings a new UI, animation upgrades, and AI features.
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Key Highlights
Xiaomi HyperOS 4, based on Android 17, launched with a new UI upgrade, glass-like animation changes, and new AI features.
Xiaomi promises to release the new HyperOS 4 upgrade across 80 smartphones by year-end, including Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi phones and tablets.
The new HyperOS 4 brings more features inspired by Apple’s iOS 27 and ColorOS 17, making it an ideal competitor in the smartphone OS world.
Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Gets a Major Upgrade This Year – Features Explained
Xiaomi’s new HyperOS 4 brings a major upgrade to its smartphone line, and it applies not only to Xiaomi phones but also to its sub-brands, including Poco and Redmi. Here are the key features of HyperOS 4.
1. Seamless App Integration for Easy Sharing
HyperOS 4 brings major changes to its UI animations and design, inspired by Apple’s iOS 27. It offers seamless integration between Xiaomi’s in-house apps like Photos, Files, Contacts, and web pages, letting users share files across these apps.
– Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro
– Xiaomi Pad 7
– Xiaomi Pad Mini
– Poco Pad X1
– Poco Pad M1
– Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G
– Redmi Pad 2 Pro
For December 2026, we have the third wave of smartphones and tablets eligible for the HyperOS 4 upgrade, which includes:
– Xiaomi MIX Flip
– Xiaomi 14 Ultra
– Xiaomi 14
– Xiaomi 13 Ultra
– Xiaomi 13 Pro
– Xiaomi 13
– Xiaomi 14T Pro
– Xiaomi 14T
– Xiaomi 13T Pro
– Xiaomi 13T
– Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G
– Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G
– Redmi Note 14 Pro
– Redmi Note 14 5G
– Redmi Note 14
– Redmi 15 5G
– Redmi 15
– Redmi Note 14S
– Redmi A7 Pro
– Poco F6 Pro
– Poco F6
– Poco X8S
– Poco X7
– Poco X6 Pro
– Poco M8s 5G
– Poco M7
– Poco C81 Pro
Tablets
– Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4
– Poco Pad C1
– Redmi Pad 2 9.7
– Redmi Pad 2 9.7 4G
– Redmi Pad 2
– Redmi Pad 2 4G
From the list of smartphones, including Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17T Pro, Poco F8 Ultra, Poco F8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5, Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 17 5G, these are among the first phones to get the HyperOS 4 upgrade based on Android 17, with a new UI and AI upgrade.
ColorOS 17 also offers solid animation and UI changes along with AI upgrades. It includes many AI features such as an on-device AI model and a dedicated AI model like AI Mind Space.
AI suggests help with performing many tasks beyond organizing files or taking photos from the gallery, which Xiaomi’s HyperOS 4 can do. Xiaomi might add more features before release, so it is worth waiting.
For now, ColorOS 17 has the edge in AI features, while Xiaomi leads by rolling out the HyperOS 4 upgrade to a large part of its smartphone line in just two months.