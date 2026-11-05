Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Challenges ColorOS 17: Eligible Phone List

Xiaomi just dropped its most-awaited update of the year: HyperOS 4, which brings major operating system changes. You get a new UI and animation changes. Xiaomi also competes with recently launched OSes like Oppo’s ColorOS 17, which brings a new UI, animation upgrades, and AI features.

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Key Highlights Xiaomi HyperOS 4, based on Android 17, launched with a new UI upgrade, glass-like animation changes, and new AI features.

Xiaomi promises to release the new HyperOS 4 upgrade across 80 smartphones by year-end, including Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi phones and tablets.

The new HyperOS 4 brings more features inspired by Apple’s iOS 27 and ColorOS 17, making it an ideal competitor in the smartphone OS world.

With the announcement of HyperOS 4, based on Android 17, Xiaomi has shared a long list of smartphones that will receive the update and which phones will get it first.

Your phone may be eligible, since Xiaomi announced over 80 phones that will receive the HyperOS 4 upgrade by the end of this year.

If you use a Xiaomi, Redmi, or Poco device, or are choosing between ColorOS 17 and HyperOS 4, we have you covered with a feature comparison and a list of eligible phones set to get the upgrade.

Also Read: Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 Review

Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Gets a Major Upgrade This Year – Features Explained

Xiaomi’s new HyperOS 4 brings a major upgrade to its smartphone line, and it applies not only to Xiaomi phones but also to its sub-brands, including Poco and Redmi. Here are the key features of HyperOS 4.