Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi just unveiled its new passport-sized foldable well before Apple’s passport-style, first-ever foldable, the iPhone Ultra, which is set to launch on September 9, 2026. Ahead of its launch, Xiaomi showcased its flagship foldable, the Xiaomi 18 Fold smartphone, at IFA 2026. The foldable appears to get a major upgrade with Xiaomi’s own XRing O3 chipset, competing with Qualcomm, Samsung, MediaTek, and Apple’s chipsets.

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Key Highlights Xiaomi 18 Fold features the new XRING O3 chipset and LPDDR6 RAM, targeting flagship performance.

The foldable features a 200MP Leica main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP periscope telephoto.

Its aggressive pricing could make it a strong alternative to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Apple's iPhone Ultra.

Here are three reasons why the Xiaomi Fold 18 is better than other foldables currently on the market.

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Top 3 Reasons Xiaomi 18 Fold is Better than Other Foldables

Xiaomi’s new foldable, the Fold 18 5G, appeared at the IFA event with its unique horizontally arranged rear cameras over a pill-shaped model. Its passport-style design is inspired by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide and the upcoming Apple iPhone Ultra foldable. Let’s look at the reasons why the 18 Fold 5G by Xiaomi is better than other foldables.

1. Fastest RAM and Processor

Xiaomi 18 Fold packs the latest XRING O3 chipset inside, Xiaomi’s first-ever in-house processor, built on C’s new 3nm manufacturing process.

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The chipset competes with other flagship processors, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500, and Apple’s current A19 Pro and future A20 Pro.