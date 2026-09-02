Xiaomi 18 Fold Launch Date Confirmed

Xiaomi has announced the launch date of the Xiaomi 18 Fold. This will be the company’s next generation foldable and alongside this, it will also launch the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max. One of the key things about these devices is that it will run on the Xring O3 AI flagship processor. These products have been scheduled by the brand to launch on its Autum event, on September 9, 2026, at 7 PM local time. But it is not these two products that will be launched during the launch event, there are more products including the N70 Pro, N70 Max and N90 Max electric vehicles under the Xiaomi Pengcheng brand.

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Xiaomi 18 Fold

The Xiaomi 18 Fold will be the first from Xiaomi which will be an inward-folding phone with a wide-aspect ratio. It will be the first smartphone to feature the Xiaomi Xring O3 processor. The foldable will pair Xiaomi’s in-house SoC with ChangXin Memory Technologies LPDDR6 memory, creating a combination of two Chinese developed core components.

The Xring 03 by Xiaomi is built on the 3nm process and has a 10-core all-large-core CPU configuration with six super-large cores and four large cores. The processor reaches a maximum clock speed of 4.35 GHz and features a 16-core G2 Ultra NX GPU. According to Xiaomi, this chip delivers an 85% improvement in graphics performance while reduce the power consumption majorly.

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Alongside the Xiaomi 18 Fold, Xiaomi will also launch the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max which will also be powered by the same processor. It has already appeared on Geekbench under model number M367FC. The tablet recorded 3710 points in the single core test and 14319 points in the multi-core test. The tablet is expected to feature a battery exceeding 10,000mAh alongside 120W wired charging. It will have a large display and a flagship processor and is aimed at working with huge workloads such as video editing, drawing and multi-tasking.