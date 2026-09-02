JioPC New Plans Starting at Rs 1000 Launched for Everyone

Reliance Jio’s cloud PC service, JioPC was reserved only for JioHome broadband subscribers until now. But in a move to expand the adoption of the service across India, the company has launched new plans whic will be available to every person. These subscribers will not need to own a JioHome connection. The beauty of JioPC is that since it is in cloud, it can work anywhere with an active internet connection. So your PC travels with you, regardless of where you are going. The company has launched six new plans for the customers interested in JioPC. Let us take a look into these plans.

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JioPC Flexible Plans for Customers in India: Latest Plans

Reliance Jio has launched JioPC in plans in multiple configurations. Users can choose between either the 8GB RAM and 500GB cloud storage plan, or double this, 16GB RAM and 1TB cloud storage plans. Note that the base plan with 8GB RAM will offer you the power of a 4 vCPU, while the 16GB RAM plan will offer 8 vCPU. Both the plans will offer users access to Ubuntu (Linux) operating system.

Let us take a look at the price of these plans in detail below.

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Validity JioPC (8GB + 500GB Storage) JioPC Ultra (16GB + 1TB Storage) 2 Months Rs 1,000 Rs 1,200 5 Months Rs 2,000 Rs 2,500 10 + 2 Months Rs 4,000 Rs 5,000

JioPC subscription brings the power of cloud computing to an existing device. If you have an old computer which does not have enough storage or even power to even do basic things, then with JioPC you can enhance your experience without changing hardware.