ChatGPT Ads Launched in India

ChatGPT, one of the most widely used AI (artificial intelligence) platforms in India, has launched ChatGPT Ads in the country. Users can now just start creating campaign for their products or websites, and this will feed the relevant ads in the user’s chats. OpenAI had earlier clarified that the chat results will not be affected by the ads. The results will remain the same, it is just that a relevant ad will be served to the users with their query or question. Advertising in ChatGPT is now available for the users to do. Here’s how they can do that.

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ChatGPT Ads in India: How to Create

Just go to ads.openai.com, and log in with your account. Then, just create your campaign and set up your campaign, budget, and goal. Then you will have to add your ad details. You can just bulk upload your ad details or create them directly in the tool. Once you launch your ad, you can learn about the ad results. You can measure results, edit campaigns, and optimise performance.

Some companies outside India have already started ads inside ChatGPT. These ads will show up while people explore options and take action. In ChatGPT, the ads aren’t just for keywords. Users share much richer context, enabling advertising that is more relevant, personalised and useful. Since many users now go to ChatGPT for getting information for most of the things that they engage in with their lives, this could truly enable brands to target users more efficiently and effectively.

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Ads inside the chat will be clearly labeled. Further, ads will be separate from the answers and the choice and control for how the data will be used for ads will be on the people only. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with all the telecom and tech developments across the country.