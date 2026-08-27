ChatGPT Ads Launched in India, Budgets Start at Rs 725

OpenAI, an AI (artificial intelligence) giant, has just announced ads in its most used product ChatGPT. The platform has several tiers of users. The ads will be served to users on the free and Go version of the platform. OpenAI announced ChatGPT Ads with daily budgets starting at Rs 725 and this will let brands get more exposure. There are more than 50 brands which intend to go live this week with ads on the platform.

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WPP and Omnicom have been named the first two agencies in India which will help ChatGPT in distributing ads in the country. The self-serve access to ChatGPT Ads will start in India on September 4, 2026. The daily budgets, as mentioned above, start at just Rs 725.

Will ChatGPT Answers and Results Get Affected by Ads?

OpenAI has confirmed that ChatGPT answers will not be affected by the ads on the platform. The answers remain a separate thing from the ads. The model of working will be non-exclusive, which means more agencies can be onboarded by the company in the future.

One of the worries that the users may have is if the conversation privacy will exist or not. OpenAI has clarified that the privacy of the chats remain intact and no advertiser will get access to it. Ads might appear below a ChatGPT response when there is a relevant sponsored product or service. ChatGPT is being used a lot by Indians for their daily queries and planning. This gives brands a new avenue to gain impressions, and potentially convert some of those into sales. Indian businesses will get a new way to be discovered.