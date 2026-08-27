Realme C100i Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme has launched a new phone in the Indian market namely the Realme C100i. This new phone is a 4G device and will soon be available for the users. It packs a large battery wiith support for standard charging. Despite being a 4G device, and available with very less RAM and internal storage, the phone has been priced at quite a steep price point. Let’s quickly go over the price of the phone in India.

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Realme C100i Price in India

Realme C100i 4G has launched in a single memory variant of 4GB + 64GB for Rs 14,999. The device will go on first sale from August 27, 2026. The mainline offers include EMI options for up to 10 months. You can get the device from the official website of Flipkart and Realme India.

Realme C100i Specifications in India

Realme has launched the realme C100i in India with a 6.75-inch HD+ screen with a 90.4% screen-to-body ratio. The device supports up to 120Hz of adaptive refresh rate for smoother scrolling and touch response. The Realme C100i display supports 900nits of peak brightness and DC Dimming. It has an 8MP sensor at the rear for capturing moments, and a 5MP sensor at the front for selfies.

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Realme C100i comes with 3 years of lag-free performane. It packs a 6500mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging. It comes in Midnight Black and BlackSkyline Silver. It has IP64 Dust and Water resistance and military grade shock resistance. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.