Apple to Launch Updated iMacs with M6 Chips

Apple, a global tech giant, will soon launch the new iPhones at the September event. However, that is not the only launch from the company we are looking forward to. Apple is all set to launch new updated iMacs as well. There will be new colours, along with a new chipset – M6. The Cupertino based tech company has already revealed the M6 chip on the new Mac mini. Coming back to the iMac, there will be new colour options. With these colour options, users will get a refreshed look and feel with the new iMacs.

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We are particular interested to know what these colours will be. Because, already, Apple offers several colour options.

Apple iMac Colour Options Available Currently

Apple offers the iMac in seven colour options right now – green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. In terms of design, nothing is expected to change. The only major change will be the chipset inside and the colours. This has been tipped by the popular tech tipsters Mark Gurman from Bloomberg. He did not say what the new colours will be.

There is also a new iMac being developed by Apple currently. This new iMac will reportedly feature an OLED display. However, this is not expected to come for several years for now. Since Apple has already announced the M6 chipset, it is also expected to come in other products soon as well. While iMac is reported to come soon with this new chip, we expect it to make it to the MacBoook Air soon as well. Apple’s M6 is going to be one of the fastest and most efficient chips it has ever made. In the coming days, we will likely get to see what Apple M6 compares like to the previous generation chips and the chips from Intel. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the other tech updates and developments globally and in India.