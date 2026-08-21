iPhone 18 Pro Camera to Get an Upgrade in Variable Aperture

Apple is soon going to launch the iPhone 18 Pro models for the global market. The iPhone 18 Pro will feature improved cameras over the previous generation. The markets do not expect a major design change in the upcoming Pro iPhones. However, there will be upgrades in the camera. This is a focus for Apple in every generation of Pro iPhones, so this is not something new. iPhone 18 Pro models are rumoured to come with support for variable aperture cameras at the back. This is for the main camera only. With variable aperture on the main camera, the iPhone 18 Pro will offer greater control over depth-of-field (DoF) in photos.

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iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Feature the Best Battery Life Support Ever on an iPhone

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to pack the largest battery ever on an iPhone. Thus, the expectations are that the iPhone 18 Pro will come with support for the longest battery life as well. Further, rumours suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro models will be powered by the A20 Pro chip. According to reports, the A20 Pro chip could be the first chip inside an iPhone which is built on the 2nm process from TSMC.

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Further, Apple could switch from the 5G modem from Qualcomm to an Apple designed C2 modem. Apple has already used the C2 modem already on its iPhones. Now, it is also expected to make it to the iPhone 18 Pro models. It will be interesting to see how the C2 modem actually improves the connectivity experience and energy efficiency for the iPhones. The new colours of the iPhone have already been circulating online for some time now. The burgundy colour looks super cool. The new iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to be priced higher than the iPhone 17 Pro, due to the rising costs of components. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech developments in India and the global market.