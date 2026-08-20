iPhone 18 Pro Could Feature Apple’s First 2nm Process Built Chip

Apple, a Cupertino tech giant, will soon launch new iPhones for the global market. This new launch event is expected somewhere in September. Apple is only expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro currently. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chip. This new chip from Apple is expected to be the first 2nm process built chip ever. The standard model is expected to launch in 2027. It will be powered by the A20. Now, ahead of the launch, the iPhone 18 Pro’s chip is being talked about online.

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If Apple does include a 2nm process chip on the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro, it will be the first iPhone in the history to feature that. It is expected to bring performance and efficiency gains for the iPhone. The A20 Pro chip is expected to feature on the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra to being with. It will be interesting to see if Apple yet again launches a new iPhone Air model, and if it does, which chipset will be used on it.

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How Powerful will the A20 Pro Chip Will be?

Apple’s A20 Pro chip, as per the leaks, is expected to be 18% more powerful than the predecessor, and be about 30% more efficient in power consumption. The iPhone 18 Pro is also expected to feature an OLED panel from LG and Samsung, which Apple has been rumoured to acquire at a lower cost.