Google AI Plus for Free for Indian Students: How to Claim

Google is offering the Google AI Plus subscription in India for free to the students. This will be completely free, there are no hidden costs. With the Google AI Plus subscription, users will get access to Gemini Omni, 2x higher usage limits in Gemini, 400GB of cloud storage, and more. Along with this, Google has announced that it will also offer students a bundle of Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium at a discount of up to 70%.

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Google is also introducing new and enhanced learning tools across Gemini and Search. These features include a dedicated student hub, personalised study notebooks with diagnostic quizzes and tailored study plans, the ability to talk through Deep Research reports with Gemini Live, as well as new search features that help students create interactive visuals, take practice quizzes, learn step-by-step with Lens, and organise projects.

Google Gemini Notebook for Learning

With Gemini AI Plus, one of the things that users will get access to is the Notebook feature. With Notebook, users can upload all their study material and Gemini will help users in preparing for their respective exam. Gemini can also prepare tests and quizzes to help people learn and remember what they find difficult.

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In the coming weeks, Google said that Gemini will also be able to deliver graphs and images for a better visual learning experience for the users. Google, in a recent blog said that Gemini will now also be able to create 3D simulations to help users understand a topic better. For example, users can ask Gemini to show how DNA works in 3D. Gemini will be able to generate a video for the same and show it to the users. Then there is Gemini Live, through which, users can learn in a conversational manner. The power of Deep Research is now being added to Gemini Live, Google said recently.