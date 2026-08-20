Samsung Galaxy S25 5G Price Goes Up in India

Samsung, a South Korean tech giant, has increased the price of its last year’s flagship phone namely Galaxy S25 5G. The Samsung Galaxy S25 5G, the base variant in the Galaxy S25 series, will now cost more in the country. According to the official website of Samsung, the Galaxy S25 5G now costs Rs 12,000 more than the launch price. There is a different price hike for different varaints. The Samsung Galaxy S25 5G has powerful specifications, and is a decent enough device for the years to come. Let us take a look at the price of the Galaxy S25 5G in India now.

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Samsung Galaxy S25 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 5G is available in two varaints on Samsung India’s website – 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB for Rs 84,999 and Rs 1,04,999. This denotes a price increase of Rs 4,000 and Rs 12,000, for the two variants, respectively. The new price is effective from August 19, 2026. There is one more base variant, which has 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 74,999.

Samsung has been increasing the price of many smartphones, not just the Galaxy S25 5G. The Samsung Galaxy S25 5G has a 6.2-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. There is a triple-camera setup at the rear headlined by a 50MP primary camera. For selfies, there is a 12MP sensor at the front. The ultra-wide angle sensor at the back is a 12MP camera, and there is a 10MP telephoto sensor as well.

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The Samsung Galaxy S25 5G has a 4000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging support. The device has IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is available in multiple colour options including Icyblue, Navy, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold. You can get the device from the official website of Samsung India.