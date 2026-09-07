BSNL Beats Jio and Airtel in Mobile Subscriber Additions in This Telecom Circle

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recorded the highest mobile subscriber additions in Haryana during July 2026, outperforming private telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The figures were published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its latest telecom subscription report.

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Key Highlights

  • BSNL added 68,560 mobile subscribers in Haryana during July 2026.
  • BSNL recorded higher additions than Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea in the circle.
  • BSNL accounted for 51.22 percent of Haryana’s total net mobile additions.
  • Haryana’s mobile subscriber base increased by 1,33,848 during the month.
  • BSNL added 1,68,874 mobile subscribers across India in July 2026.
  • BSNL’s rural mobile subscriber base increased by 8,99,647.

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BSNL’s mobile subscriber base in Haryana increased from 4,649,224 at the end of June 2026 to 4,717,784 at the end of July 2026. This resulted in a net addition of 68,560 mobile subscribers during the month.

BSNL Leads Mobile Additions in Haryana

Reliance Jio registered the second-highest subscriber additions in Haryana. Its mobile subscriber base increased from 8,270,811 to 8,308,319, representing a net addition of 37,508 subscribers.

Bharti Airtel’s subscriber base in the circle increased from 7,938,962 to 7,964,101. The operator consequently added 25,139 subscribers in July.

Vodafone Idea also recorded positive growth, although its additions were considerably lower. Vi’s mobile subscriber base increased from 6,199,167 to 6,201,808, resulting in a net addition of 2,641 subscribers.

Therefore, BSNL added approximately 1.8 times as many mobile subscribers as Jio and more than 2.7 times Airtel’s additions in Haryana during the month.