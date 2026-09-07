BSNL Beats Jio and Airtel in Mobile Subscriber Additions in This Telecom Circle

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recorded the highest mobile subscriber additions in Haryana during July 2026, outperforming private telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The figures were published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its latest telecom subscription report.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
BSNL added 68,560 mobile subscribers in Haryana during July 2026.
BSNL recorded higher additions than Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea in the circle.
BSNL accounted for 51.22 percent of Haryana’s total net mobile additions.
Haryana’s mobile subscriber base increased by 1,33,848 during the month.
BSNL added 1,68,874 mobile subscribers across India in July 2026.
BSNL’s rural mobile subscriber base increased by 8,99,647.
BSNL’s mobile subscriber base in Haryana increased from 4,649,224 at the end of June 2026 to 4,717,784 at the end of July 2026. This resulted in a net addition of 68,560 mobile subscribers during the month.
BSNL Leads Mobile Additions in Haryana
Reliance Jio registered the second-highest subscriber additions in Haryana. Its mobile subscriber base increased from 8,270,811 to 8,308,319, representing a net addition of 37,508 subscribers.
Bharti Airtel’s subscriber base in the circle increased from 7,938,962 to 7,964,101. The operator consequently added 25,139 subscribers in July.
Vodafone Idea also recorded positive growth, although its additions were considerably lower. Vi’s mobile subscriber base increased from 6,199,167 to 6,201,808, resulting in a net addition of 2,641 subscribers.
Therefore, BSNL added approximately 1.8 times as many mobile subscribers as Jio and more than 2.7 times Airtel’s additions in Haryana during the month.
Haryana Mobile Subscriber Performance in July 2026
Operator
June 2026
July 2026
Net Addition
Share of Haryana’s Net Adds
BSNL
4,649,224
4,717,784
68,560
51.22%
Reliance Jio
8,270,811
8,308,319
37,508
28.02%
Bharti Airtel
7,938,962
7,964,101
25,139
18.78%
Vodafone Idea
6,199,167
6,201,808
2,641
1.97%
Total
27,058,164
27,192,012
1,33,848
100%
Haryana’s overall mobile subscriber base increased from 27,058,164 in June to 27,192,012 in July 2026, registering a net addition of 1,33,848 subscribers.
Across India, BSNL’s mobile subscriber base increased from 93,008,994 in June to 93,177,868 in July 2026. The state-owned operator added 1,68,874 mobile subscribers nationally during the month.
BSNL also recorded subscriber additions in several other telecom circles. It added 57,982 subscribers in Rajasthan, 44,093 in Kerala and 37,942 in Andhra Pradesh.
Other circles in which BSNL recorded positive additions included Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, the North East and Uttar Pradesh West. However, the operator experienced subscriber declines in some service areas, including Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Odisha.
Rural Subscriber Base Expands
BSNL’s performance was particularly strong in rural India. Its rural mobile subscriber base increased from 29,852,465 at the end of June to 30,752,112 at the end of July 2026. This represented an addition of exactly 8,99,647 rural mobile subscribers.
BSNL added more rural subscribers than Airtel and Vodafone Idea during the month. Airtel gained 3,844 rural subscribers, while Vodafone Idea’s rural base declined by 5,83,687. Reliance Jio led rural additions with 9,99,680 subscribers.
At the end of July 2026, private operators collectively held 92.75 percent of India’s mobile subscriber market. Public-sector operators BSNL and MTNL together accounted for the remaining 7.25 percent.
Although BSNL’s national additions remained below those recorded by the three major private operators, its performance in Haryana and its strong rural additions stand out in TRAI’s July 2026 subscription data.
A small group of TelecomTalk readers helps keep this platform running. Support us if you find our work valuable.
FAQs
How many mobile subscribers did BSNL add in Haryana in July 2026?
BSNL added 68,560 mobile subscribers in Haryana during July 2026. Its subscriber base increased from 4,649,224 in June to 4,717,784 in July.
Did BSNL add more subscribers than Jio and Airtel in Haryana?
Yes. BSNL added 68,560 subscribers, compared with 37,508 additions by Reliance Jio and 25,139 by Bharti Airtel.
How many subscribers did Vodafone Idea add in Haryana?
Vodafone Idea added 2,641 mobile subscribers in Haryana during July 2026.
What was Haryana’s total mobile subscriber addition in July 2026?
Haryana added 1,33,848 mobile subscribers, taking its total mobile subscriber base from 27,058,164 to 27,192,012.
How many mobile subscribers did BSNL add across India?
BSNL added 1,68,874 mobile subscribers nationally during July 2026. Its total mobile subscriber base reached 93,177,868.