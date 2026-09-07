Apple September 9 Event: iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable iPhone Ultra and More Expected

Cupertino giant Apple announced its annual iPhone launch event for September 9, 2026, at 10:00 am P.T. This year, Apple has named the event “Surprise and Shine,” hinting at a possible surprise at launch. According to the latest reports, Apple is gearing up to launch its next iPhone 18 models, including the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first-ever Apple foldable. The iPhone Ultra foldable is also set to launch this year, featuring a new compact design, the A20 Pro chipset, and more. Here we have you covered with what to expect from the upcoming Apple event on September 9, 2026.

This will be the first Apple event led by the new CEO, John Tarnus, after the previous CEO, Tim Cook, stepped down on September 1, 2026.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18: Top 5 Reasons to Wait Before Buying iPhone 17

There have been many rumours about what Apple is cooking up. This year, Apple will take another step toward being fully in-house by developing and using its own components.

This began with the move from Intel-powered chipsets to Apple processors for the MacBook and Macs, and now extends to building its own modems and wireless chips, such as the Apple N2 wireless chip and the Apple C2 modem.

Apple iPhone 18, iPhone 18 and iPhone Pro Max to Launch with Major Spec Upgrade and Design Changes

Apple’s iPhone is moving toward a new generation with the iPhone 18 lineup, including the standard iPhone 18 5G, the iPhone 18 Pro 5G, and the top-end iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G.

Design

According to reports, Apple is completely revamping its design language, with all three models getting a similar design and a camera housed in a rectangular module on the bottom, allowing you to attach your Qi2 MagSafe wireless charger to the back.

The iPhone 18 models will be built on a new aluminum chassis. The standard iPhone 18 will get a dual-camera setup, possibly with the LiDAR scanner and flash added to the rear, while the Pro models will have a triple-camera setup on the rear.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: 5 Upgrades Over iPhone 17 Pro Max 5G

Display

On the display side, the standard iPhone 18 is speculated to get a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display, possibly Dynamic 2X, and the Pro model will also get the same 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display as the standard iPhone 18 5 G. In contrast, the top-end model, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, will get a 6.9-inch 2X AMOLED Display on the front.

Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 18 5G will get the new A20 chipset, an upgrade over the A19.

The A20 chipset will be a new 2nm-based chip built using the Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module process, compared to the N3p process used for the A19 and previous iPhone chipsets.

The new Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module packaging on the A20 and A20 Pro chipsets will make the iPhone much more efficient and powerful.

The A20 Pro, which will power the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is expected to have more GPU cores and upgraded AI capabilities compared to the standard A20 chipset.

All three iPhones will come with the latest LPDDR5X RAM and an NVMe storage chipset.

Also Read: iPhone Ultra: What to Expect from Apple’s First Foldable

Camera

On the camera front, the iPhone 18 5G model is rumoured to have a dual-camera setup on the rear with a 48MP main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide-angle sensor that also offers telephoto capabilities.

On the front, Apple is expected to upgrade from its standard 18MP selfie shooter to a 24MP selfie shooter.

The iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro Max 2026 are also speculated to get major camera upgrades.

They will feature a 48MP main sensor with variable-aperture lens support, paired with a 48MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, the iPhone 18 Pro will get the upgraded 24MP selfie shooter.

Battery

We also have rumours about the battery. The iPhone 18 5G may receive a slight camera upgrade, but this has not been confirmed yet. The iPhone 18 Pro will have a slight increase in capacity to 4228 mAh. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumored to have a 5567 mAh battery.

Price

On the price front, reports claim the standard iPhone 18 will be priced the same as the iPhone 17, with Apple likely keeping the $799 tag, around Rs 82,990 in India, though this isn’t confirmed.

However, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro 5G and iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G will see a $100 price increase. Reports claim the base iPhone 18 Pro with 256GB storage will start at $1,299 (around Rs 1,40,000), the 512GB variant at $1,499 (around Rs 1,50,000), the 1TB model at $1,699 (around Rs 1,60,000), and the 2TB model at $2,199 (around Rs 1,90,000).

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G is speculated to start at $1,399 (around Rs 1,52,990). The 512GB variant will be priced at $1,599 (around Rs 165,000), the 1TB model at $1,799 (around Rs 1,75,000), and the 2TB model is speculated to cost $2,299 (around Rs 2,00,000).

Also Read: Tim Cook Thanks Apple Community, Elon Musk Comments

All-New Apple Foldable – Apple iPhone Ultra Foldable

Apple is launching its first foldable iPhone, with reports claiming the iPhone Ultra’s design will be inspired by the Galaxy Z Fold 8, launched last month in August 2026.

Design

On the design side, the Apple iPhone Ultra will feature an aluminum build, a dual-camera setup on the rear, and an aluminum railing around the phone. On the front, the foldable will feature a full-glass display.

Display

On the display side, the iPhone Ultra 5G foldable will feature two displays: an outer and an inner. The iPhone Ultra might get a 7.8-inch inner display.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Tipped with A20 Pro, Camera Upgrade

Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, the Apple iPhone Ultra will be powered by the A20 Pro chipset from the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with the latest Apple N2 wireless chipset and Apple C2 modem.

Camera

On the camera front, the iPhone 18 models will get a dual-camera setup, with a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide-angle sensor, and a 24MP selfie shooter. On my side, the Apple iPhone Ultra 5G will get a larger 5,000mAh lithium-ion battery.

Price

On the pricing side, the Apple iPhone Ultra is speculated to be priced above $2,300 and might start at Rs 2,00,000 in India at launch.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Deal: Buy Now or Wait for iPhone 18 Pro?

Apple Watch Series – Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4

Apple Watch Series 12 is also said to launch on September 9, 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 models and the iPhone Ultra 4.

According to leaks, the Apple Watch Series 12 is expected to get a new S-class chipset, the S11, offering a significant upgrade over the current S10 chipset with AI capabilities.

Other features include an on-heart sensor and additional health improvements, with Apple receiving FDA approval for hypertension monitoring. A few reports also claim the Apple Watch Series 12 will get a ceramic coating.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 will get upgraded fitness-tracking features, including a high blood pressure feature revifeatures, with FDA approval expected soon. It will also have the upgraded S11 chipset with AI capabilities.

Image Credits: AhMad 𝕏 Ansari, iosuptodate, Tech Ultimatum

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