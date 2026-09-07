Apple September 9 Event: iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable iPhone Ultra and More Expected

Cupertino giant Apple announced its annual iPhone launch event for September 9, 2026, at 10:00 am P.T. This year, Apple has named the event “Surprise and Shine,” hinting at a possible surprise at launch. According to the latest reports, Apple is gearing up to launch its next iPhone 18 models, including the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first-ever Apple foldable. The iPhone Ultra foldable is also set to launch this year, featuring a new compact design, the A20 Pro chipset, and more. Here we have you covered with what to expect from the upcoming Apple event on September 9, 2026.

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Key Highlights

  • Apple's September 9 event could introduce the iPhone 18 series and its first iPhone Ultra foldable.
  • The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to feature the A20 Pro 2nm chip, variable-aperture cameras, and larger batteries.
  • Apple could also unveil the Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 with the new S11 chip.

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This will be the first Apple event led by the new CEO, John Tarnus, after the previous CEO, Tim Cook, stepped down on September 1, 2026.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18: Top 5 Reasons to Wait Before Buying iPhone 17

Apple Event 2026 – What to Expect?

There have been many rumours about what Apple is cooking up. This year, Apple will take another step toward being fully in-house by developing and using its own components.

This began with the move from Intel-powered chipsets to Apple processors for the MacBook and Macs, and now extends to building its own modems and wireless chips, such as the Apple N2 wireless chip and the Apple C2 modem.