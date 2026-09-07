Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are two of the largest telecom service providers (TSPs) in India. Both offer a very different base postpaid plan to the customers. Postpaid mobile users are generally more loyal and end up contributing more to the average revenue per user (ARPU). Jio offers its base mobile postpaid plan for Rs 349, while Vi offers its base plan here for Rs 451. So Vi’s plan is straight up Rs 102 more expensive than Jio’s offering here. Now, let’s take a look at these benefits to determine if the price difference is actually worth it or not for Vi customers.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Reliance Jio Rs 349 Postpaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 349 postpaid plan comes with 30GB of monthly data. This plan offers 30GB of data to the customers after which each GB of additional data consumed will cost Rs 10. There is unlimited voice calling for the users with this plan, of course, and 100 SMS/day. Jio offers truly unlimtied 5G data as well with the plan, and an OTT (over-the-top) benefit of JioHotstar Mobile and JioAICloud 50GB free storage. Jio also offers 18 months of Google AI Pro plan worth Rs 35,100 to the users.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Vodafone Idea Rs 451 Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Idea offers its Rs 451 postpaid mobile plan with unlimited voice calling, 3000 SMS/month, and 50GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data, and 200GB of rollover data. The add-on benefits include Spotify Premium, and unlimited data usage between 12 AM to 6 AM. There are more benefits such as Vi Movies & TV, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and Norton. But you can only choose one of these four benefits. There is unlimited 5G data bundled as well with the plan.