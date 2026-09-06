iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Camera Differences

Apple will launch the iPhone 18 Pro in just a few days for the global market. One of the key reasons why users go for an Apple iPhone is the camera. The camera is so reliable, especially when it comes to creating video content. The iPhone 18 Pro will come with an upgrade on the camera, but is it that big compared to the iPhone 17 Pro that you will need to upgrade? Firstly, when it comes to upgrading to the new iPhone, we can’t say anything right now because we don’t know the price. But purely on paper, as per expectations, the iPhone 18 Pro will likely have this one feature which the iPhone 17 Pro does not come with.

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Key Highlights Apple will launch the iPhone 18 Pro in just a few days for the global market.

One of the key reasons why users go for an Apple iPhone is the camera.

The camera is so reliable, especially when it comes to creating video content.

iPhone 18 Pro Camera vs iPhone 17 Pro Camera

Note that before we go ahead, the official details are not confirmed yet. But as per the leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro will essentially have the same camera setup at the rear. However, when it comes to the upgrade, it will be for variable aperture, which the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to come with. It will be a hardware level upgrade which will improve the depth on the photos.

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When it comes to the camera sensors at the rear, it will be the same mostly. There will be a 48MP periscope telephoto sensor, a 48MP main sensor with mechanical variable aperture, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, as per the leaks. It is the same with the iPhone 17 Pro. The front sensor will change. In the iPhone 17 Pro, there is an 18MP Center Stage camera sensor, but with the iPhone 18 Pro you will likely get to see an upgraded 24MP camera sensor.