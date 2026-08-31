iPhone 18 Pro Could Feature Satellite Based 5G Connectivity

iPhones were one of the first devices in the global market to come with support for satellite connectivity. However, this satellite connectivity was only limited to emergency features. Now, that could expand further to other complete mobile services powered by 5G networks. The first devices from Apple which could support satellite based 5G connectivity could be the iPhone 18 Pro models. Apple had been targeting 2026 as the year where it would launch this support for its devices. We do not know for sure if this is going to be an actual possibility this time.

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According to a report from The Information, Apple is planning to add support for 5G networks that operate via satellites to the iPhone 18 Pro models. This would mean that the iPhone 18 Pro models would allow future iPhones to gain full internet connectivity through the satellite.

iPhone 18 Pro Models to Feature a C2 Modem Reportedly

Apple could reportedly feature a new 5G modem on the iPhone 18 Pro models. This would be the C2 modem. Apple has been using a Qualcomm modem for iPhones for several years. Thus, shifting to its self designed C2 would be a major move and one that would affect the market dynamics signficantly. It could also mean a better performance for the iPhones in terms of connectivity.

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It could also improve power efficiency of the devices with respect to 5G. When it comes to satellite connectivity, Apple has partnered with Globalstar. Hoowever, at present, users only get to use emergency features such as text with satellite connectivity. This has to change in the coming years. With satellite based 5G connectivity, users will get a more seamless internet coverage experience whenever they are in remote regions or when the telecom infrastructure has been damaged. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the developments around the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro.