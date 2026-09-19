Lava Bold N4 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Lava has launched a new affordable 5G smartphone in India, namely the Lava Bold N4 Pro. This phone is a budget 5G device meant for people who want a reliable device on their hands without spending much. A while back, Lava had launched the Lava Bold N4 Lite, and now to add another option to this list, there is the Lava Bold N4 Pro. The Bold N4 Lite was actually a 4G phone. The Bold N4 Pro is a 5G phone. This phone has a larger display, and a bigger battery. Let us take a look at the specifications and price of the Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G in India.

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Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Price in India

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G has launched in India for a price of Rs 13,999. This price is the special launch offer and it will be sold exclusively through the Amazon India platform. The device will go sale in India from September 26, 2026, at 12 PM IST. It is the successor to the Lava Bold N2 Pro 5G. It has launched in two colours – Monaco Blue, and Opulent Lilac.

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Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G Specifications in India

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G has launched in India with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It can support a brightness of 550nits outdoors. It is powered by the UNISOC T8200 SoC and comes coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The device has a microSD card slot that supports cards up to 1TB storage.