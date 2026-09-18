Croma has announced launch offers for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India. Eligible buyers combining bank cashback, exchange value and an additional exchange bonus can purchase the new Pro models at effective prices starting from Rs 1,24,900.

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Key Highlights Rs 1,24,900 is the effective price of the iPhone 18 Pro 256GB after eligible benefits.

iPhone 18 Pro Max 256GB has an effective starting price of Rs 1,39,900.

The offers combine bank cashback, the value of an old iPhone and an additional exchange bonus.

Exchange value depends on the model and condition of the customer’s device.

Tata Neu credit cardholders can also receive savings on selected Apple Watch and AirPods models.

Croma iPhone 18 Pro Launch Offer Explained

The iPhone 18 Pro 256GB is available through Croma at an effective starting price of Rs 1,24,900. However, the advertised amount is not a flat selling price available to every customer.

To reach the effective price, customers can receive cashback of up to Rs 7,000 when paying with selected credit cards. Buyers exchanging an iPhone 14 128GB can receive an exchange value of up to Rs 24,000, depending on the condition of the device.

Croma is additionally providing an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000. The effective price of Rs 1,24,900 is calculated after combining all these benefits.

The amount ultimately paid by a customer will depend on the value assigned to the old smartphone, the applicable exchange bonus and eligibility for the bank cashback.

Croma iPhone 18 Pro Max Offer