Croma iPhone 18 Pro Launch Offer Brings Effective Price Down to Rs 1,24,900
Croma has introduced launch offers on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in India. Customers combining eligible bank cashback, the value of an old iPhone and an additional exchange bonus can bring the effective price of the iPhone 18 Pro 256GB down to Rs 1,24,900.
Croma has announced launch offers for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India. Eligible buyers combining bank cashback, exchange value and an additional exchange bonus can purchase the new Pro models at effective prices starting from Rs 1,24,900.
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Key Highlights
Rs 1,24,900 is the effective price of the iPhone 18 Pro 256GB after eligible benefits.
iPhone 18 Pro Max 256GB has an effective starting price of Rs 1,39,900.
The offers combine bank cashback, the value of an old iPhone and an additional exchange bonus.
Exchange value depends on the model and condition of the customer’s device.
Tata Neu credit cardholders can also receive savings on selected Apple Watch and AirPods models.
The iPhone 18 Pro 256GB is available through Croma at an effective starting price of Rs 1,24,900. However, the advertised amount is not a flat selling price available to every customer.
To reach the effective price, customers can receive cashback of up to Rs 7,000 when paying with selected credit cards. Buyers exchanging an iPhone 14 128GB can receive an exchange value of up to Rs 24,000, depending on the condition of the device.
Croma is additionally providing an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000. The effective price of Rs 1,24,900 is calculated after combining all these benefits.
The amount ultimately paid by a customer will depend on the value assigned to the old smartphone, the applicable exchange bonus and eligibility for the bank cashback.
Croma iPhone 18 Pro Max Offer
The iPhone 18 Pro Max 256GB is available at an effective starting price of Rs 1,39,900 under Croma’s launch promotion.
Customers can receive cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on selected credit cards. Those exchanging an iPhone 14 128GB can receive a value of up to Rs 24,000, subject to the device’s condition and exchange assessment.
An additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000 is also available. Buyers will need to qualify for all three benefits to reach the advertised effective price.
Since the cashback, exchange value and additional bonus are all described as maximum benefits, the final effective price may vary between customers.
Exchange Offers on iPhone 15, iPhone 16 and iPhone 17
Croma has extended its exchange programme to customers upgrading from newer iPhone models. According to the retailer, customers exchanging an iPhone 15, iPhone 16 or iPhone 17 can receive an exchange value exceeding Rs 30,000. The precise amount will depend on the model, storage configuration, physical condition and assessment of the device.
Eligible customers can also receive an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000. Customers exchanging a newer iPhone in good condition could therefore receive a larger overall reduction on the purchase of an iPhone 18 series device.
Buyers should check the final exchange quotation before completing the transaction, as the maximum amount may not be available for every device.
Croma Announces AirPods and Apple Watch Offers
Croma has also announced savings on selected Apple accessories and wearables for Tata Neu credit cardholders. The AirPods 5, priced at Rs 14,900, can be purchased at an effective starting price of Rs 13,410. The Apple Watch Series 12, priced at Rs 56,900, is available at an effective starting price of Rs 51,210.
The Apple Watch Ultra 4, priced at Rs 1,09,900, can be purchased at an effective starting price of Rs 98,910.
These effective prices reflect savings of up to 10 percent for eligible Tata Neu credit cardholders. The actual discount may be governed by the terms and conditions applicable to the card offer.
Where Is the Croma iPhone 18 Offer Available?
Croma’s iPhone 18 Pro launch offers are available through its physical stores, Croma.com, the Tata Neu application and BigBasket.
The retailer operates more than 560 stores across over 200 cities in India. Customers can check availability and exchange eligibility through their nearest Croma store or the retailer’s online platforms.
Prices and benefits may vary depending on the product model, city, store and availability. The offers are valid for a limited period. Customers should confirm the eligible cards, exchange value and complete offer conditions before purchasing.
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FAQs
What is the Croma offer price for the iPhone 18 Pro?
The iPhone 18 Pro 256GB has an effective starting price of Rs 1,24,900 after combining the maximum eligible bank cashback, exchange value and additional exchange bonus.
Is the iPhone 18 Pro directly available for Rs 1,24,900?
No. The advertised amount is a conditional effective price. Customers must qualify for the applicable cashback and exchange benefits to reach it.
What is the Croma offer price for the iPhone 18 Pro Max?
The iPhone 18 Pro Max 256GB has an effective starting price of Rs 1,39,900 under Croma’s launch offer.
Which older iPhone is used to calculate the advertised price?
Croma’s example uses an iPhone 14 128GB, which can receive an exchange value of up to Rs 24,000 depending on its condition.
Where can customers access the offer?
The offer is available through eligible Croma stores the Tata Neu application and BigBasket.