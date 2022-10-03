BSNL 4G and 5G Launch Timeline Confirmed by CMD PK Purwar

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) led consortium, which includes TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), is working together with BSNL to help the state-run telco deploy homegrown 4G as soon as possible. As for 5G, the CMD just reaffirmed what the telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said for the 5G rollout of BSNL - August 15, 2023.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is soon going to launch 4G networks in India.
  • Purwar was speaking at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
  • BSNL's ARPU should drive up once the telco is able to launch 4G services.

Follow Us

BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is soon going to launch 4G networks in India. Earlier, there were reports suggesting that BSNL would delay its 4G launch in the nation to 2023 because of equipment procurement issues. But now, a PTI report quoting BSNL CMD (Chairman and Managing Director), P K Purwar, the state-run telco, would start rolling out 4G from November 2022. Then, the telco would also launch 5G services on August 15, 2023. As per the report, this will be the first 4G rollout from BSNL (using homegrown technology).

The C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) led consortium, which includes TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), is working together with BSNL to help the state-run telco deploy homegrown 4G as soon as possible. As for 5G, the CMD just reaffirmed what the telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said for the 5G rollout of BSNL - August 15, 2023.

Purwar was speaking at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. He also talked about digital inclusiveness and the need to connect the unconnected with digital technologies. The report mentions Purwar talking about India having one of the lowest average revenue per user (ARPU) and looking at it if it is sustainable.

Purwar questioned whether the current level of ARPU is sustainable in India and how it will be possible for the telcos to drive investments with the current ARPU. The PTI report quoted Purwar saying, "we need to balance out these things."

BSNL's ARPU should drive up once the telco is able to launch 4G services. C-DoT has already launched the indigenous 5G core in the country. Thus 5G launch of BSNL could be possible once the pilot tests are confirmed. If you want to read about BSNL's 5G pilots and all.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
PM Modi Launches 5G in India at IMC 2022. India is now a 5G Nation and joins the list of Global Countries offering 5G Services. Airtel launched 5G Services in 8 Cities today.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch 5G Services in India on 1st October 2022 and inaugurate the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments