BSNL Cinemaplus Now Available at Rs 49 Per Month

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, is offering its OTT (over-the-top) service called Cinemaplus at a discount of 50%. Usually, it is available for Rs 99 per month, but now, you can get the Starter pack at just Rs 49. With the BSNL Cinemaplus Starter pack, users get access to multiple OTT platforms, including Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama, and Epic On. There are more plans here that you can select from. Mentioned below are all the details.









BSNL Cinemaplus Plans and Their Details

BSNL Cinemaplus first offers a starter pack. It comes with Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama, and EpicON. It is available for Rs 49, instead of Rs 99 right now. BSNL Bharat Fibre customers can purchase these OTT plans.

Then, there's the full pack, it comes with ZEE5, SonyLIV, YuppTV, and Disney+ Hotstar. This one is priced at Rs 199 per month. Lastly, there's the Premium Pack, this one is priced at Rs 249 per month.

With this plan, you get ZEE5, SonyLIV, YuppTV, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama, and Disney+ Hotstar. The Cinemaplus service will give users access to content from several platforms with a single login. It is an aggregated OTT service much like what Xstream Play from Airtel is. You can also check out other OTT aggregator platforms such as JioTV Premium and Tata Play Binge.

Some of these platforms even offer more extensive access to content. If you are looking for HBO content, then you will find it on the JioCinema Premium platform. BSNL Bharat Fibre customers, who want access to BSNL Cinemaplus, can go to the website of BSNL Cinemaplus and purchase a plan of their liking and start watching their favourite TV shows and movies. The subscription fee will be added to the broadband bill of the customer, and won't be charged separately.