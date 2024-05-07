Who Offers the Most Affordable Data Voucher in India

Vodafone Idea's most affordable data voucher is priced at Rs 17. It comes with unlimited data for users between 12 AM and 6 AM. However, if you are looking for a traditional data voucher, then it is priced at Rs 19.

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) all offer affordable data vouchers to customers. But which telco offers the most affordable voucher in the country? We are going to find out today. Data vouchers are useful for people looking to consume small amounts of data over their daily FUP (fair usage policy) limit. Telcos offer a variety of data vouchers, with short-term and long-term validity. The affordable vouchers generally have a shorter validity and offer less data than the higher-priced ones. Let's take a look at the most affordable data vouchers from each of the telecom operators.




Note that all of these vouchers will only work when you have a base active prepaid plan.

Bharti Airtel's Most Affordable Data Voucher

Bharti Airtel's most affordable data voucher comes for Rs 19. It comes with 1GB of data and carries a service validity of 1 day.

Reliance Jio's Most Affordable Data Voucher

Reliance Jio's most affordable data voucher comes for Rs 15. It comes with 1GB of data and its validity is the same as the user's active plan.

BSNL Most Affordable Data Voucher

BSNL's most aafforadble data voucher is priced at Rs 16. It comes with 2GB of data and carries a service validity of 1 day.

Vodafone Idea Most Affordable Data Voucher

Vodafone Idea's most affordable data voucher is priced at Rs 17. It comes with unlimited data for users between 12 AM and 6 AM.

However, if you are looking for a traditional data voucher, then it is priced at Rs 19. This one comes with 1GB of data for 1 day, the same as Airtel's plan.

As you can see, all telcos offer their cheapest or most affordable traditional data vouchers under Rs 20. They are available for customers throughout the country.

