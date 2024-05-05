Jio Amazon Prime Video Prepaid Plans with 84 Days Validity

Reliance Jio has several prepaid plans from which users can access OTT (over-the-top) benefits. However, there are only select plans with 84 days of service validity, that offer Amazon Prime Video access. More specifically, the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition access is provided to customers with the Jio prepaid plans. There are only two such plans with which users will get Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition and 84 days of service validity. They cost Rs 1198 and Rs 857. Check out their details below.









Jio Rs 1198 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 1198 plan from Reliance Jio gives users access to JioTV Premium subscription. Note that this is different from JioCinema Premium. With JioTV Premium, users can access content from several OTT platforms including Prime Video Mobile, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, DocuBay, EpicON, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Chaupal, Planet Marathi, and Kanchha Lannka along with JioTV and JioCloud.

Further, users will be entitled to get 18GB of bonus data in the form of three 6GB data vouchers.

The base benefits of this plan are unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day for 84 days.

Jio Rs 857 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 857 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 84 days, and the additional benefits bundled with it are Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud.

With both the above mentioned plans, users can also get unlimited 5G data from Jio, if they get the Jio Welcome Offer. To get the Jio Welcome Offer, you need to be inside the 5G coverage zone of Jio, which is now present almost everywhere in India. Jio has confirmed that it has completed its 5G rollout, and right now, it is working on deepening the coverage.