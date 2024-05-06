Airtel 1GB Daily Data Plans Listed

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Bharti Airtel offers three prepaid plans with service validity that offer 1GB of daily data. These plans cost Rs 209, Rs 239 and Rs 265. All of these plans are priced under Rs 300, meaning they are meant for short-term service validity.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is offering several prepaid plans which come with 1GB of daily data.
  • The Rs 209 plan from Airtel comes with a service validity of 21 days.
  • The Rs 239 plan from Airtel comes with 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 24 days.

Follow Us

airtel 1gb daily data plans listed now

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is offering several prepaid plans which come with 1GB of daily data. These plans are great for people who have the bare minimum data needs and can suffice within 1GB. Of course, there are also plans which come with lump-sum FUP (fair usage policy) data, but they might not suit everyone. While most people like to go for the plans which come with 1.5GB of daily data at least, some people want 1GB of daily data. Today, we are listing those 1GB daily data plans for you.




Read More - Jio Amazon Prime Video Prepaid Plans with 84 Days Validity

Airtel 1GB Daily Data Plans Listed

Bharti Airtel offers three prepaid plans with service validity that offer 1GB of daily data. These plans cost Rs 209, Rs 239 and Rs 265. All of these plans are priced under Rs 300, meaning they are meant for short-term service validity. Let's check out their benefits.

Airtel Rs 209 Plan - The Rs 209 plan from Airtel comes with a service validity of 21 days. This plan offers 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits are free Hellotunes and Wynk Music.

Airtel Rs 239 Plan - The Rs 239 plan from Airtel comes with 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 24 days. It offers access to unlimited 5G data, Hellotunes and Wynk Music.

Read More - Jio, Airtel and Vi Rs 299 Prepaid Plans Detailed

Airtel Rs 265 Plan - The Rs 265 plan from Airtel comes with 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. It offers access to unlimited 5G data, Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

The Rs 209 plan doesn't offer unlimited 5G data. If you want a 28 days plan, then go for the Rs 265 plan. It also bundles unlimited 5G data, so it might help in case you are in need of extra data and you have a 5G phone (but you have to be under Airtel's 5G coverage for that.)

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

We should standardized 1Gbps with Wifi 6E atleast in metros and 100Mbps should be norm in rural areas with Wifi…

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

TheAndroidFreak :

Mmwave and 5G on every band by Jio 5G atleast. Everywhere.

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

TheAndroidFreak :

Yes, Airtel has expanded really fast and Airtel fiber service and 4G service is far better than Jio to be…

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

Vishal D :

Vi harming itself by providing 179 recharge to keep validity. In this way it will not survive. I think investors…

Will Indians Stop Using Second SIM After the Next Tariff…

Faraz :

Airtel really expanded fiber network across India much faster after Jio Fiber entry. In our Village Airtel brought service first…

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments