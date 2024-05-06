Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is offering several prepaid plans which come with 1GB of daily data. These plans are great for people who have the bare minimum data needs and can suffice within 1GB. Of course, there are also plans which come with lump-sum FUP (fair usage policy) data, but they might not suit everyone. While most people like to go for the plans which come with 1.5GB of daily data at least, some people want 1GB of daily data. Today, we are listing those 1GB daily data plans for you.









Airtel 1GB Daily Data Plans Listed

Bharti Airtel offers three prepaid plans with service validity that offer 1GB of daily data. These plans cost Rs 209, Rs 239 and Rs 265. All of these plans are priced under Rs 300, meaning they are meant for short-term service validity. Let's check out their benefits.

Airtel Rs 209 Plan - The Rs 209 plan from Airtel comes with a service validity of 21 days. This plan offers 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits are free Hellotunes and Wynk Music.

Airtel Rs 239 Plan - The Rs 239 plan from Airtel comes with 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 24 days. It offers access to unlimited 5G data, Hellotunes and Wynk Music.

Airtel Rs 265 Plan - The Rs 265 plan from Airtel comes with 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. It offers access to unlimited 5G data, Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

The Rs 209 plan doesn't offer unlimited 5G data. If you want a 28 days plan, then go for the Rs 265 plan. It also bundles unlimited 5G data, so it might help in case you are in need of extra data and you have a 5G phone (but you have to be under Airtel's 5G coverage for that.)