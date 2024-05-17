Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Jio Rs 2999 Plans Explained

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Reliance Jio all offer their customers a prepaid plan that costs Rs 2999. These plans from the company are recharged by users who are looking for a long-term validity plan. It is also an expensive plan, as users have to shell out a lot of money at once. However, these plans also offer plenty of benefits to consumers. Today, we will be looking at these plans from the company and understand what you will get with each of the telecom operators.









Reliance Jio Rs 2999 Plan

The Rs 2999 plan from Reliance Jio comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. This plan also comes with unlimited 5G data. So users get a total of 912.5GB of data + unlimited 5G data with this plan. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. The additional benefits of this plan are JioCloud, JioCinema and JioTV. The service validity of this plan is 365 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 2999 Plan

The Rs 2999 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 850GB of lump-sum data. There's no daily limit (of course, if you exhaust 850GB in a day, then yes, there's a limit, technically). The plan offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day along with Hero Unlimited benefits which includes, things such as Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights, and Binge All Night. The service validity of this plan is 365 days.

Bharti Airtel Rs 2999 Plan

The Rs 2999 plan from Bharti Airtel comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 365 days. Users get unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music with this plan.

These were all the Rs 2999 plans from the private telecom operators in India. Which plan do you think is the best, let us know in the comments.