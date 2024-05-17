Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Jio Rs 2999 Plans Explained

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Rs 2999 plan from Reliance Jio comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. This plan also comes with unlimited 5G data. So users get a total of 912.5GB of data + unlimited 5G data with this plan.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Reliance Jio all offer their customers a prepaid plan that costs Rs 2999.
  • These plans from the company are recharged by users who are looking for a long-term validity plan.
  • Today, we will be looking at these plans from the company and understand what you will get with each of the telecom operators. 

Follow Us

bharti airtel vodafone idea and jio rs

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Reliance Jio all offer their customers a prepaid plan that costs Rs 2999. These plans from the company are recharged by users who are looking for a long-term validity plan. It is also an expensive plan, as users have to shell out a lot of money at once. However, these plans also offer plenty of benefits to consumers. Today, we will be looking at these plans from the company and understand what you will get with each of the telecom operators.




Read More - Bharti Airtel CEO on Unlimited 5G, Vodafone Idea, Tariff Repair and More

Reliance Jio Rs 2999 Plan

The Rs 2999 plan from Reliance Jio comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. This plan also comes with unlimited 5G data. So users get a total of 912.5GB of data + unlimited 5G data with this plan. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. The additional benefits of this plan are JioCloud, JioCinema and JioTV. The service validity of this plan is 365 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 2999 Plan

The Rs 2999 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 850GB of lump-sum data. There's no daily limit (of course, if you exhaust 850GB in a day, then yes, there's a limit, technically). The plan offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day along with Hero Unlimited benefits which includes, things such as Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights, and Binge All Night. The service validity of this plan is 365 days.

Read More - Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans that Offer SonyLIV+ZEE5

Bharti Airtel Rs 2999 Plan

The Rs 2999 plan from Bharti Airtel comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 365 days. Users get unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music with this plan.

These were all the Rs 2999 plans from the private telecom operators in India. Which plan do you think is the best, let us know in the comments.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Over the last several years, BSNL has lost its customers and will continue to loose for another year until 4G…

BSNL Launches Indigenous 4G Site in Kolkata: Report

Rupesh :

What a great plan from Vi? Ambani after hearing this has starting packing his bags and saying goodbye to telecom…

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Launches a Re 1 Plan

Faraz :

Such a breaking news.. Can someone even make a call with 75 Paisa ?? ( If it was one or…

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Launches a Re 1 Plan

TheAndroidFreak :

As usual, Jio is here to surprise us.

Bharti Airtel CEO on Unlimited 5G, Vodafone Idea, Tariff Repair…

TheAndroidFreak :

400-500 for Airtel 5G for 300GB. I don't know how much 5G data will be available in that. They also…

Bharti Airtel CEO on Unlimited 5G, Vodafone Idea, Tariff Repair…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments